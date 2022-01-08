OK, so you hate guns. That is your prerogative. Additionally, you hate the National Rifle Association. That also is your prerogative. But how can you possibly hate a program protecting children from guns just because it is offered by the NRA?
Eddie Eagle is a program using a cartoon character solely devoted to educating children Pre-K through fourth grade about the dangers of firearms. The instructional video does not encourage firearm ownership or use. In fact, Eddie Eagle and his fellow characters are never shown holding or touching a gun.
Through a kid-friendly, eight-minute video, Eddie Eagle emphasizes to children that if they come upon a gun, they should do four things: 1) Stop! 2) Don’t touch! 3) Run away! 4) Tell an adult.
Five years ago I wrote a column dealing with Eddie Eagle and his potentially live-saving, children level, instruction. Yes, there have been tragedies involving children and firearms since that time. Conversely, there have been tragedies avoided because of this simple form of instruction and others like it.
There seems to be no problem in asking another parent about swimming pools, pets, or food allergies. But ask, “Are your children schooled about not touching firearms?” and you are a pariah.
Knowing this, the National Rifle Association established the Eddie Eagle Gun Safety program in April of 2015. Since then, the program has reached more than 32 million children in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Puerto Rico.
Quick answers for parents may be obtained by calling 1-800-231-0752, or email eddie@nrahq.org. Adult volunteers can become a member of the Eddie Eagle Wing Team for free and NRA membership is not required. Going to eddieeagle.com offers virtual lessons, storybooks, sing-alongs, coloring pages, challenge questions and workbooks to help get the message to kids.
No certification is required and NRA urges volunteers to serve as Eddie Eagle representatives in their communities. Children are naturally curious, and guns should certainly be kept safely out of their reach. Many parents will not allow a firearm in the same house with their children.
That also is their prerogative. But children are sometimes not in their own home when they come across a firearm. Likewise, child visitors may not be as mindful of rules and privacy when visiting another home or business location.
It doesn’t seem any time at all before children are beyond fourth grade. Without the backgrounding of Eddie Eagle instruction, fifth, sixth – even older youths may succumb to the siren song of temptation to just pick up and examine a gun they should never have been able to get their hands on.
But if the four Eddie Eagle principles are ingrained deeply enough, there is likelihood that the warnings will prevail if and when a firearm is discovered:
Stop!
Don’t touch!
Run away!
Tell an adult.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
