In fairness, I tried to find quotes on guns from famous “Woke” people, but I could only find the monotonous blatherings of untrue statements that fill the pages and hours of our social media outlets.
You know, that the AR-15 rifle is an “automatic assault rifle” (it is not), that the average American gun owner demands firearm magazines that will hold a hundred rounds each, and that scrubbing our country clean of firearms will stop all gun homicides immediately.
Thus, this column will remain decidedly short on “Woke” quotes. However, following is a list of “Unwoke” quotes from some of our nation’s better knowns who can still think for themselves.
“I have a love interest in every one of my films – a gun.”—Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“I have a very strict gun control policy: if there’s a gun around, I want to be in control of it.”—Clint Eastwood.
“The world is filled with violence. Because criminals carry guns, we law-abiding citizens should also have guns. Otherwise they will win and the decent people will lose.”—James Earl Jones.
“To my mind, it is wholly irresponsible to go into the world incapable of preventing violence, injury, crime, and death. How feeble is the mindset to accept defenselessness. How unnatural. How cheap. How cowardly. How pathetic.”—Ted Nugent.
“A fear of weapons is a sign of retarded sexual and emotional maturity.” --(Wow. Note it is not me saying this, it was--) Sigmund Freud.
“But if someone has a gun and is trying to kill you . . . it would be reasonable to shoot back with your own gun.”—Dalai Lama
“A woman (don’t know why he didn’t say person) who demands further gun control legislation is like a chicken who roots for Colonel Sanders.”—Larry Elder.
“ . . . the right to defend one’s home and one’s person when attacked has been guaranteed through the ages by common law.’”—Martin Luther King.
“That rifle on the wall of the laborer’s cottage or working class flat is the symbol of democracy. It is our job to see that it stays there.”—George Orwell.
“In England, if you commit a crime, the police don’t have a gun and you don’t have a gun. If you commit a crime, the police will say, ‘Stop, or I’ll say stop again.’” Robin Williams.
“It’s better to have a gun and not need it than to need a gun and not have it.”—Christian Slater.
“Foolish liberals who are trying to read the Second Amendment out of the Constitution by claiming it’s not an individual right or that it’s too much of a safety hazard don’t see the danger of the big picture. They’re courting disaster by encourage others to use this same means to eliminate portions of the Constitution they don’t like.”—Alan Dershowitz.
“Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.’—D.H. Lawrence.
