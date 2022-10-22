The Uniform Crime Reporting service compiles official data on criminal activity in the U.S. on a state-by-state basis and has done so since 1930.
UCR is an annual report published by the Criminal Justice Information Service, a division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It includes data from more than 18,000 city, university and college, county, state, tribal and federal entities reporting nationwide.
Almost 700,000 violent crime incidences were reported nationally in 2021. These are broken down in various categories, such as almost 419,000 such crimes occurring in residences. Highways, streets, alleys, and sidewalks saw the highest portion of criminally violent activities.
Such crimes were committed mostly by strangers, though close to an equal number were attacks by acquaintances.
OK, so it’s tough out there and not likely to get better anytime soon, given the defunding of police departments, low or no bail demands, and bleeding heart judges that hand out lollipop sentences for serious crimes.
So, what are our wizened and illustrious leaders doing about the situation? Have no fear. They are after our “assault rifles.” Again. Never mind that statistics show that the majority of firearm crimes are committed with handguns.
Our economy is embarrassing worldwide, our borders make a sieve look like Fort Knox, our educational needs are staggering and our infrastructure is wobblier than a wino on a surfboard.
Hang all that, there are potentially more votes to be had if we assault the “assault rifles.” But if one chooses to think only a bit; if one chooses to research only a tad; if one chooses to opt for common sense over emotion, surprising facts begin to surface.
Enter the UCR. Oh, those pesky facts. For instance, more people were killed in 2021 by knives, axes and other cutting tools than were brought down by firearms of any kind.
Oh yeah! Here’s another: more people were done in during the same span of time by fists and feet! But the anti-gun crowd wants to ban your first line of defense (assault rifles now, we’ll get the rest later) given you by the Constitution of the United States!
Thus, I urge you, fellow citizens, to join me in requesting, nay, demanding that every hand in this country shall henceforth be covered by a boxing glove. Every foot shall wear a padded cover, rendering it unable to dent a soggy Kleenex.
Think of the peace we could have gleaned if only rocks had been banned after the infamous Cain/Abel fiasco!
Gosh, forget about the thousands of other types of firearms, let’s just concentrate on “assault rifles.” By banning them, we could all enjoy the tranquility of liberally governed places such as Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, New York City, Seattle, New Orleans and the entire West Coast of California!
In addition, once exposed hands and feet are banned, we can all be drinking that, “Free Bubble Up and Eatin’ that Rainbow Stew,” Merle Haggard sang about.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
