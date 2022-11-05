Unless you have been in an extended coma, you should be aware that mid-term voting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. Should that matter? Oh, yes it does.
Not too many crucial contests are facing Oklahoma, mainly the governor’s race and State School Superintendent. By crucial, I refer to those expected to be close in the voting.
This is a gun column, so I will only make quick mention of the needs to address inflation, crime, education and abortion issues across the nation. We think our vote only matters in Oklahoma, but conversing with family and friends in other places also can affect outcomes.
However, in Oklahoma, your vote can make a large difference. Take inflation, for instance. We all know that groceries, fuel, clothing and literally anything that arrives in our state by diesel truck is expensive and looking to increase.
Think the administration is fooling anyone by touting a decrease in gasoline? Notice two things: the election is near and only the government supported ethanol fuels are really down. Look at the price of regular gasoline. Prepare to choke.
As for guns and gun-affiliated products, everything is up. Ammo, targets, cleaning supplies; even ear and eye protection is inflated, as are firearms themselves.
More than that, Visa, Master Card and American Express have been resisting gun lobby groups trying to get them to codify businesses that sell firearms. This means you go on a federal gun owner list. Without the right legislators in place, that outrage is just around the corner.
Do politicians really stand against the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States? Duh! Here’s what our illustrious president has said on the matter:
“I’m determined to ban assault weapons in this country, determined. . . . It’s not about taking away anybody’s guns.” Huh? We have no “assault weapons.” We have semi-automatic rifles just like grandpa had, they just look different.
“In 1994, I took on the NRA and passed the assault weapons ban. For ten years, mass shootings were down.” Hard to tell if this is an outright lie, or just misinformation based on the desires of an old politician to go where he thinks the most votes are. Anyhow, look it up for yourself. The ban results were minimal.
“You can’t go out and buy a cannon.” Oh yes, you can, with the right licensing. At the time of the Second Amendment ratification, people could and did “go out and buy a cannon.”
“If you want to fight against a country, you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun.” Take a close look at the war in Ukraine. Look at revolutions the world over. Castro didn’t take over Cuba with an F-15.
“Mexicon– you know what their biggest complaint is? Can’t we stop gun trafficking across the southern border into Mexico?”
Key players in the astoundingly stupid Operation Fast and Furious: Barack Obama and puppet Joe Biden. They managed to get several people killed – including border patrol officers – by placing firearms in the hands of cartel members. It’s a matter of record.
Yes, your vote is crucial Nov. 8.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
