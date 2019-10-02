“Ba-laam!” spoke the old scattergun and an antifreeze container joined its ancestors in the rural dump. Dad had warned me to hold the gun tightly because it might “kick.”
It did kick. Hard. I was knocked backward a couple of steps, but I didn’t go down. “Good job,” dad said. “Try it again.”
I really didn’t want to, because my shoulder hurt. I was 10 years old and skinny. And it was about all I could do just to hold it up to my shoulder. But dad – my stepfather – was my hero and I wasn’t going to disappoint him.
I held the gun tighter and did a little better. But I was through with shotguns for some time to come.
Recoil, or the “kick” of a firearm, is the bane of all beginning shooters. That is why it is always best to start with a .22 long rifle and work up. And hear me, there is no excuse whatever for tricking a beginner into shooting a firearm that kicks hard. It isn’t funny.
Recoil has been examined six ways from Sunday. Whether it’s a common-sense trial such as adding protective padding onto a stock, or an in-depth study loaded with mathematical and physical equations, shooters still want to understand and conquer recoil.
No less than Newton’s Third Law of Motion is at play dealing with recoil: for every action, there is always an equal reaction.
In ballistics, this simply means that when an explosion pushes a bullet out of a barrel, it pushes equally hard backwards on the gun – which a shooter happens to be holding. If that cartridge is powerful, say a .300 Win Mag or a .12 gauge shotgun, the return to the shoulder will be significant.
I looked up some formulas that apply to this phenomenon:
Where F=the force exerted, and G=the acceleration of gravity, and A=the force of the powder, and W=the weight of the gun . . .
Hang all that, it’s way too complicated. However, if you happen to be a physics enthusiast, see Julian S. Hatcher’s “Notebook” on Google. He has pages and pages of mathematical reasons why a gun knocks you silly if it is big enough.
One thing I noticed is that a heavier gun is used for heavier bullets because the weight absorbs some of the recoil as well as ensuring the gun won’t blow up on firing.
If a heavier gun helps control recoil, I should weld my son’s .300 Win Mag to an eight-cylinder motor block prior to pulling the trigger. Man, that thing kicks!
Best recoil advice: Start small, hold the firearm tightly, don’t use more gun than you need for the job at hand. An elephant gun probably won’t be used more than a couple of times in one session.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
