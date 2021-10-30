I am not a fan of Alec Baldwin, and it has nothing to do with the tragic event last week wherein a young woman was killed and a producer wounded because a live round was in a prop gun on a movie set.
I simply don’t agree with his politics and the way he pushes his ideas on the public using the format of being a celebrity. He has a right to his opinions, of course. And I have a right to my opinion of him.
Again, that has not one thing to do with the shooting incident on a movie set that should never have happened. Who am I to cast blame on the man? If he is like most folks, I’m pretty sure there is no one blaming him more than he blames himself.
Some say what happened was but a tragic accident. Well, it wasn’t on purpose, of course. However, I cannot go along with it being an accident. Live rounds are not left in a prop gun by accident. That is negligence.
Negligence on someone’s part other than Baldwin’s perhaps? Perhaps. Cutting to the chase, live ammunition has absolutely no need to be present on a movie set. It’s supposed to be a world of make believe.
Nonetheless, a live round did make its way to a tragic result, so what can be done to prevent such a thing from happening again? Simply put, education. Training. Yes, they are actors and their weapons are supposed to fire blanks only.
But the smallest adherence to basic rules could have made the difference in this case – and could protect others in the future.
Here are three:
1. Every gun is always loaded. Whether it actually is or not, it is always considered to be loaded.
2. Your finger never goes over the trigger until you intend to pull the trigger. Period. Wave the firearm all over the place, but have your finger alongside the weapon.
3. Never handle a firearm without checking it just because someone else said it is, “empty.” Always look for yourself. If you don’t know how, leave the gun alone.
My cousin, a “professional gunfighter,” was engaged in a re-enacted “shootout” on the streets of Guthrie some years ago, entertainment for pioneer days. One of his group actually was hit in the leg by a live round.
The OSBI confiscated all firearms present to determine what happened. My cousin was months getting his firearms returned. The result? The bullet came from somewhere other than his group. Now that is scary.
I questioned their protocol prior to actually aiming toward one another. They always aimed away from the intended target, and always carried their own loaded blanks.
I think I helped them by suggesting that in the future, they should exchange guns just prior to their action, making sure anything fired toward them was a blank.
However, in Baldwin’s incident, a person or persons responsible for gun safety made a mistake. That is not an accident. It is negligence.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
