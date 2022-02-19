A good friend recently asked me if I would look over her deceased husband’s firearm collection. Her concern is less for the material value, than it is for the fair disposition of the collection.
Her concerns extend to the fact that there is a family member who may feel the firearms belong to him. Naturally the potential exists for, “bad blood,” to rise up between them.
Most people would feel that unless documentation exists stating otherwise, the surviving spouse should have ownership of the collection. Some two dozen shotguns and rifles, as well as a dozen or so pistols and revolvers make up the collection.
I have not had time to examine and evaluate the pieces as to collector’s values or even for the entire collection, but it will likely come to several thousand dollars.
Unfortunately, it often isn’t the money that causes rifts among inheritors. It is the sentimental values of individual items. One firearm of real value could cause far less hurt feelings between two people than say, a cheap old single-shot .22 once owned by grandpa.
That is the reason that each and every one of us should have a will or trust drawn up with the help of a good attorney. We do this kind of thing commonly for land, houses, or even jewelry, but fall short when it comes to guns.
There are many reasons for that. It starts when you are young and perhaps only own one or two firearms used for hunting and home defense. Doesn’t seem necessary at first. But as the years accumulate, so does the collection.
Then the sad day comes when loved ones must sort out the, “wheat from the chaff,” so to speak. Decisions must be made to gift or sell individual items. That is complicated enough, but with firearms, legalities also must be taken into account.
According to U.S. LawShield in the state of Oklahoma, it is perfectly legal for the owner of a collection to give or sell the firearms. Of course, conditions must be met.
The owner cannot knowingly give or sell a firearm to an unqualified person. This includes minors, mentally unstable or intoxicated persons or felons. If selling, the transaction must meet federal requirements, such as having a federal firearm licensee – usually a gun dealer – involved to file an ATF Form 4473.
This requirement also extends to gifting a firearm if the intended recipient is from out of state. When dealing with firearms, it is always advisable to work through knowledgeable legal representation.
But the best way to avoid “bad blood” between family members over passing on any possession is to have it down in writing and legally bound. Or simply give the item or items before you are gone.
My father-in-law, a carpenter, wore a worn out old blue hard hat everywhere he went. Several members of the family, including myself, expressed how much they would like to have that old hard hat one day. So I arranged with the funeral home to have that hat placed with him in his casket.
There are no material possessions worth hurt feelings and broken families.
Send Fred Causley questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
