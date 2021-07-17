Statistics are like dogs: Treat them right and they will follow you anywhere. Facts are funny: Repeat them often enough and they are considered true, factual or not. Proof of something is only useful if folks will listen to it.
The above adages apply liberally to the world of firearms. People who are for gun ownership have their statistics, facts, and proofs. People against gun ownership have theirs, however asinine.
Here are some things of note:
• Snipers almost always use bolt action rifles, not “assault rifles,” to kill.
• A Chicago typewriter was actually a .45 cal. Thompson submachine gun.
• John Moses Browning invented the famous .45 cal. M1911 semiautomatic pistol. Sunday School kids know that. What they don’t know is that he also invented the M2 .50 cal. machine gun, the Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR), the 1887 lever action shotgun and many others.
• The most popular firearm in the world is the AK-47, with some 75 million worldwide. Its Russian inventor died penniless.
• Revealed in Congressional testimony in 1975, the CIA created a “heart attack gun.” It shot a tiny poison dart that killed rapidly.
• Beretta is the world’s oldest gun company, established in Brescia, Italy, in 1526.
• George “Superman” Reeves had a gun pulled on him by a young fan determined to test his invincibility. Reeves convinced him to give up the gun, telling him bystanders might be hurt when the bullets bounced off.
• A passenger at London’s Heathrow airport was forced to change out of his Transformers T-shirt in order to board a flight because it depicted a gun.
• Daisy Outdoor Products sold windmills and gave a complimentary BB gun with every purchase. Ultimately, they dispensed with the windmills and sold BB guns.
• Vermont, with the nation’s highest gun ownership rate (42 percent), has the lowest national gun murder rate.
• Guns are found in carry-ons at airports five times a day. Proves not all gun owners are smart.
• In 1943, three Belgian men held up a train and liberated 200 Jews with only one gun and some wire cutters.
• Over the past 50 years, U.S. gun owners are responsible for $2 billion dollars in wildlife conservation by way of a 10 percent tax on guns and ammo.
• Having a swimming pool at home is 100 times more likely to lead to the accidental death of a child than having a gun in the home.
• Jesse James’ mother bought second hand guns after his death in 1882, then sold them to would be collectors. Smart old fraud, that Ma James.
On a personal note:
• My brother in law shot a 30-30 casing with a .22 long rifle bullet. The casing, stuck upside down in a wooden post, caught the slug. He carried it for years.
• My two uncles, as youths on a farm, plowed up a German Luger. They soaked it in kerosene and routinely played with it, snapping the trigger whilst pointing it at the other. One day it went off and shot my uncle through the calf of the leg.
Another adage: Never point a firearm of any kind at something you don’t intend to hit.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
