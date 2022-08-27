Okay, so you don’t like guns. Your prerogative. Why though, do you constantly bring them up in everyday conversation? You don’t? Oh yes, you do.
America’s English language is rife with examples of firearm references in everyday conversation or writing, as well as the same for ammunition, targets, hunting, battle and numerous other related subjects.
Joe Lurie, a professor of somewhere or other and longtime Peace Corps person, put together a fairly exhaustive book on this subject. In my opinion, Lurie holds a thinly disguised prejudice against American gun ownership, but he does a good job of putting a book together.
His work, entitled, “Language Under the Gun,” is a masterful effort at illustrating our gun-mindedness culture in America. He was brought to it by comments from many foreign students encountered during his Peace Corps work in some 80 different countries. Seems there was a lot of amazement about our collective attention to all things gun.
Here are some examples of Lurie’s findings. Note how many you have used in everyday conversation:
This column my “trigger” some examples of your own.
I wouldn’t try to sway your bias about guns. I’m a “straight shooter.”
If my effort caused you to dislike guns, I’d be, “shooting myself in the foot.”
So, don’t be “jumping the gun” on that account.
In the meantime, I will “stick to my guns” and keep my opinions.
Much of our firearm references came from the military or from Americans in the old West. Examples are:
Not sure what to do, he “shot from the hip.”
Wishing him well, he was told to “keep his powder dry.”
Think things through. Don’t “go off half-cocked.”
The headquarters building is where the “big guns” conduct business.
That person gets mad too easily. He is kinda, “hair-triggered.”
Our police officers are, “On the firing line” every day.
To win at business, you have to go in, “lock, stock and barrel.”
Other examples include, we “shoot for the moon” to “give our best shot.”
When we do something correctly, we score, “a bulls eye.”
When we don’t we, “miss the mark.” If we do, it’s “a bang-up job.”
If we don’t know what to do, we “Take a shot in the dark.”
I wasn’t too sure about this subject for this column, but I was “under the gun” to get something turned in. So I just, “bit the bullet,” and started writing. But I quickly saw I wasn’t just “shooting blind,” as it turned out to be a fun subject.
“Sure as shootin’” the column is halfway readable, so I didn’t “miss the mark.” Now it’s up to you readers to come up with examples I have left out. I can hear it now:
“That Causley must brush his teeth with gunpowder. He’s always shooting off his mouth!”
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.