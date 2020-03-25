Think for a minute: do we rate the effectiveness of our law enforcement officers based on how many criminals they kill each year? No, we rate them on the crime they prevent and the lives they save by nabbing bad guys (or girls).
There are untold numbers of organizations that study or fund studies on gun violence. There are many that study or fund studies on gun protection, measuring our nation’s Defensive Gun Uses (DGU).
Many of these bias their numbers either for or against gun use and ownership depending upon how their hair is parted. Few are straight shooters just laying out facts as they fall. But in gleaning from all of them, three points emerge that cry out for common sense.
They are:
1. Firearms save lives as well as take lives.
Millions of Americans own and carry firearms daily. Most, such as myself, cite personal protection as the reason for carrying. Most of the time, these people will never draw their firearm in emergency situations. I pray I never have to.
Our nation’s annual number of DGUs is inherently controversial. The National Academies’ Institute of Medicine and National Research Council puts the DGU number at a fluid guess of between a half million to three million. That is a broad brush with which to paint.
Another big study cites 162,000 cases where, “someone almost certainly would have been killed,” if they had not used a gun for their protection.
2. The value of firearms in the hands of law-abiding citizens should be measured in terms of lives saved or crimes prevented, not in criminals killed.
As noted by the National Research Council, “Effective defensive gun use need not ever lead the perpetrator to be killed or wounded.”
The exact number of DGU’s is not known. Just as many sexual assault victims don’t report incidences, many who use a firearm to protect themselves choose not to report the incidences to authorities. They have their reasons.
Again, many instances cannot be measured. If thugs note that a person is carrying a formidable looking Glock in a belt holster, their plans to mug and/or harm that person may alter. Such things cannot be measured.
The right to self-defense does not depend on statistics and numbers.
Gun policy researcher Jack Doherty (you can find him online) notes:
“However large the number of DGUs, or how small; and however large the number of accidents or tragedies caused by guns, or how small, the right and ability to choose for yourself how to defend yourself and your family – at home or away from it – remains, and that numerical debate should have no particular bearing on it.”
I concur with Doherty in that it is our inalienable right to self-defense that makes me a proud supporter of responsible gun ownership and of the Second Amendment.
Guns can be and are used for good, as well as for evil.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
