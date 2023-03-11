There’s an interesting article by one T. Logan Metesh detailing six firearms that happen to be the highest ever sold at auction. These babies were not to be found under your Christmas tree.
Metesh owns High Caliber History, LLC., and has worked for the Smithsonian Institution, the National Park Service and NRA museums. He not only does extensive research on the firearms, but on the owners whenever possible. Here are his six picks as listed by Free Range American:
1) The Presentation Colt 1849 Revolver – Currently residing in New York City’s Metropolitian Museum of Art, these dueling type black powder pistols are elaborately engraved and inset with expensive stuff.
There were originally six of them. One went to Czar Nicolas I of Russia, and two went to the kings of Denmark and Sweden. Personally, I think they are decorated to the point of being garish and I would sell mine to a pawnshop. But one recently went for $1.14 million at auction.
2) The Millikin Colt Dragoon Revolver – At $1.66 million, I doubt it was the one Kim Darby carried in a sack in the movie, “True Grit.” A large revolver, this one was decorated by master engraver Gustave Young,. It is beautiful.
A third model cap and ball firearm, it was part of a special presentation gun given out by the factory producing them. This gun was originally owned by a Col. John Milliken; killed in the Civil War. His son, Col. Paul Milliken, had his own name and rank engraved on the firearm’s backstrap. Paul Milliken carried this weapon during the Spanish American and WWI wars.
3) The Simon Bolivar pistols – A matched set made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet of France, personal gunsmith to Napoleon Bonaparte, sold at auction for $1.8 million.
The guns were given to Simon Bolivar by the Marquis de Lafayette, the same gent who helped America in her time of need against the British. Bolivar was sometimes referred to as, “The George Washington of the Americas,” seeing as how he liberated six South American nations.
4) The Danish Sea Captain’s Colt Walker – The one Metesh researched fetched $1.84 million at auction and was one of only 100 ever made. This one was the only gun with a presentation case and documentation hand written by Samuel Colt.
The captain, Neils Hanson, bought the gun in New York in 1847 and took it to Denmark. A hundred years later, it survived the Nazi occupation buried in a garden.
5) Lafayette-Washington-Jackson pistols – Lafayette, who seemed to like giving away expensive engraved pistols to revolutionaries, gave this set of pistols to George Washington during the Revolutionary War. Washington carried them at Valley Forge, Monmouth, Yorktown and as president, in the Whiskey Rebellion.
They wound up in the possession of Andrew Jackson and were verified as the originals by Lafayette in 1826. They brought $1.98 million at auction.
6) Pat Garrett’s Colt SAA—Try $6.03 million! No engraving, no kings or presidents, this innocuous firearm was sought by many. Garrett said he took it from Billy Wilson, one of the Kid’s gang members, in 1881. Ironically, it was the most plain firearm, yet the most expensive.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
