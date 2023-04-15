When I was a kid growing up as a railroad brat across the wonderful state of Arizona, we had a pet canyon we loved to visit.
Set almost dead center of the state is the Verde River Canyon, which is traversed entirely by a railroad. Dad was a track inspector for the line and as such, had a key to the tool shed at a defunct community called Perkinsville.
In that tool shed was a, “motor car,” used to transport workmen to repair sites. We would pile our picnic baskets, kids, etc. on that little “putt-putt” car and away we would go down the tracks.
We first crossed a trestle, then went through a quarter-mile long tunnel on the way to our favorite swimming hole. It was great. Now a tourist train ride starts at Clarkdale, the opposite end of the ride and takes folks through the picturesque canyon to Perkinsville and back.
My wife and I took the ride several years ago, but I recently had the opportunity to ride it again. What is pertinent to my gun column is that I carry concealed. I always seek out local regulations that may differ from state regulations.
Case in point is the Navajo Reservation, which does not allow concealed carry within its confines, even though the state of Arizona does. It’s their home; you obey their rules.
But with the train ride, I thoroughly read their policies online; talked with their representatives and confirmed my tickets; arrived at their headquarters and obtained tickets; and walked to the train car indicated. No mention of firearms whatsoever.
Then they made the announcements: “No food or alcohol permitted on the train, and no firearms.” To say I was miffed is an understatement. It was a hundred yards over uneven terrain back to my vehicle and I am somewhat handicapped by feet and leg issues.
Yet, the real fault is mine. I should have asked about their policy toward firearms. Oh, you don’t want someone on a train with you that is carrying a gun?
Well, a law-abiding citizen like myself isn’t any threat to you. But a crazy who purposely plans to bring a firearm along to commit mayhem doesn’t care what you want. Same old scenario that we live with throughout modern society.
It was my responsibility to check before getting to the train. The problem I have with them is they didn’t want me to know before reaching embarkation or I would not have committed to go. That, I believe, is why there was no warning in their advertisements.
Wah, wah, boo hoo. Poor little concealed carry dude had to do without his sidearm for a spell. Still, fair is fair.
Do I recommend the ride anyhow? Absolutely. The Verde Canyon Railroad goes to great lengths to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of their customers. Good food and drink is provided and Mother Nature goes all out.
Just too bad you can’t see the canyon from a “putt-putt” car.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
