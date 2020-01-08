(Excerpted from my Ebook, “McGee’s Boy,” available from Amazon)
“You only marked one thing in the catalogue,” mom said. “But I don’t think you’re old enough to have a real rifle.” I frowned. “Fred, you’re just eleven and you haven’t been around guns at all.”
“Mom, I’ll be twelve next month. Didn’t you tell me you had a rifle on the farm when you were a girl?”
“Yes, and I know you heard Mack talk about having one when he was younger than you. But son, we lived out in the country with no houses near us for a long way. Our firearms were not for entertainment. We actually used them for food, or for protecting our chickens from hawks and skunks.”
One night I overheard mom and dad discussing it. I couldn’t hear all of the conversation, but it was nice to know dad was on my side.
On Christmas Eve, I was just like Ralphie in the movie – and I was the forerunner, because the movie hadn’t been made as yet. Our presents were opened, and I was disappointed. I kept seeing the picture of that beautiful rifle. Just like in the movie, dad hinted that there might be something overlooked.
I walked over to the tree and peered into the corner. “Oh my gosh!” I yelled. “You did it! You bought me a rifle!” It was unwrapped and propped in the corner. I picked it up gently, making sure I pointed it at the floor.
“It isn’t loaded, is it?” I asked.
“Every gun is always loaded,” mom and dad said simultaneously. We all laughed. I sat on the couch and slowly lifted the bolt. It had the nicest click as I pulled it back. My heart beat faster when I saw the hole in the breach where the cartridge is placed before firing.
“Did you buy any bullets for it?” I asked.
“Better get your language straight,” dad said. “A bullet is the part that comes out of the business end and hits where you aim. What you are asking is whether or not we bought any cartridges. You can also call them ‘shells.’”
“Oh. Okay, did you buy any cartridges?” “Wouldn’t be worth a flip without them, now, would it?” dad said. He got up and took two more packages from a shelf. One was two boxes of fifty cartridges each, the other was a cleaning kit.
“Read what it says on the side of the box, Fred,” mom said. I read. “Wow! It says they go over a mile. That’s a long way.”
“It’s farther than any house in Lupton from us, Fred. That’s why you can only use it away from here. We’ll go out tomorrow and you can shoot it,” mom said. “But we’re going to do a lot of safety lessons together.”
I went to sleep that night feeling like I had graduated from something in my life. I didn’t know what for sure, but I did feel special.
Christmas morning arrived with six inches of brand new snow. My Navajo friend, Leonard Jones, was at the door bright and early, eager to show off his new coat. Unlike me, Leonard liked clothes and boots and stuff for presents.
“I can’t wait to show you what mom and dad bought me.” Leonard smiled broadly when I pulled the rifle out of my closet. I handed it to him to look over.
“Man, that is nice. My dad has one, but is pretty beat up and old. But he kills deer with it.”
Mom came in and smiled at us. “You hunters ready to go out and kill some tin cans?” she asked. We shook our heads in the affirmative and jumped up.
The December sun was bright on the new snow and the sky was azure. You couldn’t want a prettier day. It was cold, however. Mom bundled up and let Leonard and me take turns carrying the rifle. She maintained control of the cartridges, however.
Mom carried a burlap sack of empty tin cans. She sent us ahead to place them at the base of some sage clumps.
“Well, it’s your rifle, Fred. It’s only right you should shoot first,” she said. She took a single .22 shell from her coat pocket and handed it to me. We were about fifty feet or so from the cans.
I tried to think safety the whole time, keenly aware mom was watching my every movement. I worked the bolt and slipped the cartridge in place. Heart hammering, I closed the bolt.
I just knew the shot would be so loud that my ears would hurt. I put the front bead on the left can and lined up the notch behind so it held the bead, as mom instructed. I squeezed the trigger.
Nothing happened. Both mom and Leonard laughed. I looked at her, wondering what I had done wrong.
“Your rifle is a single shot, Fred. You have to pull the knob back to cock it for firing. It also acts as a safety. You never pull it back until you are ready to shoot.”
“I know that, mom. I just forgot,” I said, embarrassed. I pulled the knob back until it locked in place and took aim once more. I squeezed the trigger.
“Crack!” The can on the left came to life, hopping in the air and rolling to the side. “Mom!” I yelled. “I hit it.” I started to turn toward her.
“Fred! Keep the gun pointed away from us!” I had turned it part way, but hadn’t intended to move all the way around with it. “I am, mom. I just moved a little bit.”
“When you aren’t shooting, you always point it down. Work the bolt to eject the empty,” she said. I did, and was impressed by how it flipped the casing away.
I shot the next can and the next. Leonard hit his target every time he shot.
We picked up our targets and walked home. When we got to the front of the house, I was admiring my new rifle. I remembered a picture of Davy Crockett holding his rifle with the butt on his boot and his hand wrapped around the barrel. The problem was, my rifle wasn’t as long as Crockett’s “Old Betsy.”
I pictured myself like the frontiersman, and placed the rifle butt on my boot. But I placed both of my hands on top of the barrel and rested my chin on my hands! I was born to own a gun – or so I thought. Mom turned around, talking.
“Fred, take this sack of cans out to the trash . . . Fred Wayne Causley! What in the hell do you think you are doing!?” she yelled. I jumped. Leonard jumped. Mom snatched the rifle from me.
“Don’t you know a .22 slug can go right through both your hands and into your head? I never would have thought you could be that dumb!” Mom was both scared and mad.
I thought, “It’s a single shot. I knew it was empty,” but I knew better than to say it. It was Christmas, 1956, and I was grounded from my brand new single-shot Remington rifle for one whole month.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
