Well, history has been made once again. At least in the shooting world it has.
The Nomad Rifleman team out of Wyoming recently set a new world record by hitting an eight-inch target – almost four and a half miles away!
Using a custom-built rifle chambered for a .416 Barrett cartridge, the team made their wonder shot on the 69th try. For those who understand, the .416 Barrett cartridge is made by “necking down” a 50-caliber Browning Machine gun round to hold the bullet, which is roughly .40 caliber.
I can’t see 4.4 miles, let alone try to hit anything that far, but this team worked all the angles and did it. Team members Schott Austin and Shepard Humphries said they had previously set a Wyoming state record of 3.06 miles.
Then Paul Phillips of Texas hit a target at four miles, so naturally, Team Nomad went after the record. The shooting site was on a ridge above the target and even the rotation of the earth had to be taken into account.
Humphries said the thin air at the 7,000-feet in altitude near Pinedale, Wyoming, gave them an edge over the Texan. Their target was an orange circle eight inches in diameter spray painted onto a background roughly 10 feet wide and 8 feet tall.
The shooters said their rifle literally came from all over the world. “The muzzle brake came from New Zealand,” Humphries explained. “The barrel came from South Dakota and then went to Arkansas for structuring.”
“Structuring” meant the barrel was outfitted with specialized “dimples” and venting holes to prevent overheating.
Other components came from Canada and elsewhere, the team said. Two years in the making, supply chain issues caused by COVID-19 delayed the process of getting all the components together. The rifle was ultimately assembled by S&S Sporting Goods of Driggs, Idaho.
A massive flight arc had to be calculated and five forward spotters in bullet-proof bunkers helped the shooter adjust his aim. By the time the bullets traveled 24 seconds to impact, they had slowed to the point they didn’t raise dust. This meant the spotters had to listen for the projectile hitting the ground.
A .416 Barrett slug leaves the muzzle at roughly 3,300 feet a second. Traveling at a downward angle, they slowed to about 600 feet a second by impact.
“That made it more like artillery, where you’re lobbing it in,” Humphries said.
Long distance shooting enthusiast David Asmuth of Laramie, Wyoming, said the shot was “Simply phenomenal.”
“It’s a one-in-a-million shot,” Asmuth said. “They said it’s not statistically repeatable. The amount of precision and time that went into that shot was simply amazing.
“When a bullet is in flight for that long, you have to take into account the rotational speed of the earth. What you’re shooting at isn’t going to be in the same place it was 24 seconds ago when you pulled the trigger.”
Records are made to be broken, but Humphries said he isn’t certain whether his team will set the next one.
“Now, the next people who beat us – whether that’s in a few days or a year or 10 years from now – they have some knowledge from our shot that they can use.”
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
