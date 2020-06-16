Back when Moby Dick was a minnow, I hired a young man to work for me on my sheet rocking crew. He was a likable guy, with but one failing: he frequently referred to policemen as, “Pigs.”
I told him several times that I disliked the term, only to be told something about “free speech.” Well, we do enjoy free speech, but it sometimes comes with consequences.
As we traveled to Perkins to sheetrock a house, a Highway Patrol car passed us heading north. “D _ _ _ ed pig,” Randy grunted. My two young sons were in the car. I stopped quickly and invited him to depart. He couldn’t believe I was kicking him out of my vehicle!
Now, this young man was not stupid. He was a straight A student at OSU and the last I heard, he was an MD/psychologist researching and teaching at Baylor. But his judgment, at least to me, is in question to this day.
What does that have to do with a gun column?
I recently was enjoying breakfast with friends outdoors on the north side of Granny’s Kitchen. We were enjoying the well-meaning young folks passing by to gather across from City Hall for a protest.
They were mostly clean-cut young folks out to make their voices heard. Nothing wrong there, as long as they were peaceful in the doing.
Suddenly, I did a double take. Strolling down the sidewalk was a young man in faux military clothing, sporting what appeared to be an AR-15. Perhaps it was an AK-47, I didn’t really look that closely. No matter, it was a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
He was headed for the protest, very much aware of other folks’ eyes on him. I’m betting that was his main purpose for appearing so equipped. A short chat with a local law enforcement officer and I learned the young man was there on his own for the purpose of “added security.”
More than that, there were two or three more like him circulating in the protest area. My guess is they provided more concern to our law enforcement personnel than did the protesters.
Was the young man within his rights? Yes, he definitely was. Was he there to cause trouble? Evidently not. Oklahoma law says he can carry his weapon openly. He told the officer I talked with that his weapon was unloaded. Was it? Then why have it?
A lot of questions arise. If an emergency did arise, was he trained to provide “added security?” Was he aware that ammunition for the weapon he carried can penetrate several human bodies?
Did he realize that a truly bad guy could simply rap him on the head and take the weapon to do who knows what? My guess is no. I believe he probably knows how to handle his rifle proficiently and is probably a pretty good shot.
That doesn’t begin to give him and his look-alikes the judgment needed to make calls that trained law enforcement people face. Just showing up the way they did brought their judgment into question.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.