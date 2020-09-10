One of my gun columns featured firearms owned and used by John Wayne, a personal hero of mine. A reader forwarded my article to one Dave Lauck, now residing in Arizona.
I received an affable inquiry from Mr. Lauck, wanting to know if I authored the article. Thinking I may have stepped on Lauck’s toes as far as John Wayne was concerned, I answered in the affirmative.
It seemed Lauck had produced a “Shootist’s set” of matched pistols and a Derringer commemorating, “The Shootist,” the final movie of Wayne’s career.
I didn’t really know what he meant, but in another email response, Lauck mentioned that he “did” a S&W .44 Magnum for Clint Eastwood. Now I was curious enough to dig deeper.
Turns out, Dave Lauck is one of the world’s premiere gunsmiths. Yes, he “did” a pistol, to say the least. Gold inlaid, incredibly etched art and stunning grips. Yep, he “did” it, as he modestly said.
He also, “did,” as he calls his amazing customizing, a matched pistol and knife set for actor Robert Duvall. In 2001, he customized two gold inlayed firearms for George Bush and Vice President Cheney.
In 2016, Lauck “did” a gold inlaid Colt 1911, which he presented to President Trump. He is now preparing a customized rifle for Trump’s 2020 victory. Go to D&LSports.com to see the art of this man. And it is art, in my opinion, art on a par with anything in the world.
Named “Pistolsmith of the Year,” in 2012 by his peers, Lauck comes by his skills and interests honestly. Seems the Lauck family was customizing weapons as far back as the 1700’s in America, and in Germany prior to that.
Lauck brothers marched with Daniel Morgan’s riflemen to join George Washington during the Revolutionary War.
Today, Dave Lauck’s accomplishments, titles, and awards in the firearm world are far too numerous to list here. A veteran of 30 years in law enforcement, Lauck has authored five books on tactical shooting.
And he should know tactical shooting, having served as World Champion in 1990. In 2006, he was the first to surpass Lt. Col. Jeff Cooper’s 20-20-20 challenge: 20 shots in less than 20 seconds, in a target less than 20 inches at 1,000 yards!
Whew! And the list goes on and on.
Now for the small world note: Dave Lauck and his wife, Bernadette, now reside and work in Chino Valley, Arizona!
So what? Chino Valley is where this Oklahoma boy lived and graduated from eighth grade! Later, I got to spend my all too short time as a paid cowboy working out of Chino Valley.
When my mom died and dad had to work away on the railroad, I was forced to return to good old Oklahoma to live with family here. But a large part of this wannabe cowboy’s heart is back there.
Comedian Steven Wright sums it up: “It’s a small world. But I wouldn’t want to paint it.”
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
