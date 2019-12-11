Christmas is upon us once more, and again I feel the need to help those needing help in making a firearm choice for a loved one.
First, we go on the assumption you want this present to be a surprise. That entails different purchasing approaches. If surprise isn’t a factor, then problem solved. Simply ask for a spending limit and get a gift certificate at a reputable store – or pawnshop.
That’s right, pawnshop. Despite what anti-gun mongers portray, most pawnshop operations are trustworthy firearm sources and are managed by reputable business people.
If surprise is a factor, two things come into play: know your intended gift recipient well and keep your receipt.
Determine the need your shooter may have. Categories include: self, family and home defense; hunting, sport shooting, such as skeet and target shooting.
Consider your intended firearm recipient: 1. Are they devoid of any firearm knowledge whatsoever? 2. Did they once have guns, say as a kid back on the farm, but not in their adult life? 3. Are they fairly knowledgeable and already own a gun? 4. Are they consummate firearm experts but have expressed a desire for the latest thing that goes “bang” rather well?
If your gift target is a No. 1, forget an outright purchase and get a gift certificate at a suitable gun range for training, followed by a suggested purchase after some exposure. You can always get a knowledgeable friend involved, but make sure they are knowledgable. “Drink deep of the Pierian Spring,” etc.
If a No. 2 is on your gift list, I repeat the need for a gift certificate from a suitable place that offers training and consultation. You can just worry less.
No. 3 recipients are much easier. Just agree on an amount and get a gift certificate, or consult with others and confidently purchase. But keep the receipt.
No. 4 shooters are not to be surprised. Simply act interested in their desired firearm. Better yet, BE interested in their desired firearm and accompany them to make the purchase. If it is online or mail order, be sure to feign or actually have an interest in how the firearm meets its expectations.
Here is a suggestion that would highly please me should my better half decide to buy me a firearm: Also purchase one for herself and join me in my enthusiasm for my sport or other firearm need. Take training to understand fully the safe ownership and operation of a firearm in the home.
Granted, I would not take up sewing if I bought her a new machine, but I would enjoy camping with her if she wanted an RV. OK, weak analogy, but you get the idea.
The main point is that you are thinking of making a purchase of an item with which you may not understand, or may even fear. Education is valuable. You do not have to like something to understand it.
Merry Christmas.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
