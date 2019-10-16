A topic, a topic! My kingdom for a topic.
My friends are starting to avoid me. My wife becomes surly and my family rolls their collective eyes when I once again query, “Anyone have a good idea for a gun column topic?”
After 107 columns, with apologies to Richard III, I cry, “A topic! A topic! My kingdom for a topic!”
I have written about targets, first gun ownership, concealed carry, celebrity guns, Hollywood’s fastest draw (Jerry Lewis), .22’s, .45’s, shotguns large and small, favored ammunition, unusual gunfights – one column even on popguns!
But now I am sitting in stagnant water, coated in algae, fighting off mosquitoes, without one idea to get me out of the mire of the “no-topic” swamp. Time for excuses.
OK, I just had surgery on my left foot and I have been preoccupied with silly things such as ambulation, bathing, maintaining patience with my wonderful helpmate wife. OK, I am fat, old, lazy and prone to extreme procrastination. Still, you would think a great column topic could pop out of a cloud somewhere.
A few columns derived from friend’s suggestions, but many of them resulted only in a lot of online research just to find that the subject was far too complicated, or far too divisive to place before today’s gentle society.
Unfortunately, some columns have been forced upon me by crazies who keep trying to set new records in mass shootings. These instances naturally bring forth the good judgment of our nation’s leaders and celebrities who want to take away any means we might have to defend ourselves against said crazies.
Never mind that criminals will ignore any well-intended legislation and keep right on supplying themselves with guns and ammunition. That is why they are called criminals.
Back to topics. What, oh what, does the great unwashed out there desire to learn from my lofty seat of firearm intelligence? One lady told me that she, “Doesn’t like guns, and I should write a column against owning them.”
Really? Should the gardening columnist recommend we use plastic flowers only? Or should we install Astroturf in our yards to reduce water and nitrogen fertilizer use?
I asked her, “What would you do if bad guys were kicking in the back door of your house? “Oh, I would call 911 of course,” she said. “Okay,” I responded, “A good response time is about ten minutes. Do you have a will?”
She didn’t find that humorous, so I asked, “Seriously, what would you do? These people are likely bigger than you and are either armed or bearing tools.”
Of course, she had no real answer. So I recommended that she keep mace, squirt bottles of household ammonia, even dish soap handy with which she might deter an attacker.
Back to topics. If you have a great idea, please drop it to me at the email address below, or by mail to the News Press care of myself. What would you like to know about anything in the realm of firearms?
Hey, I just wrote on a different topic, didn’t I?
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.