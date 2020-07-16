For three years, I have tried to use this column to serve legal gun owners in my community. I have discussed Second Amendment rights, the need for training and common sense and anything else associated with owning firearms.
Now I have a new take: DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT even think about defending your life, your loved ones and especially not your property with a firearm. Keep them locked away in the back of your closets, only to be discreetly shown to your closest friends.
The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States no longer means anything. It especially means nothing if you intend to live freely and protect yourself.
Case in point: Mike and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis, Missouri.
Say, isn’t that the couple on TV recently shown waving weapons at “peaceful” protesters just walking by their home? Those “protesters” that TIME said the “gun-toting” McCloskeys were “assaulting?”
Never mind that video across the internet showed these “peaceful” protesters using a vehicle to destroy the iron gates preventing access to the McCloskey property. Never mind that video abounds showing the mob advancing toward the McCloskey home on the couple’s lawn.
Well, those criminals are getting what they deserved. They have had their weapons confiscated and are possibly facing charges.
That great protector of St. Louis citizens, Kimberly M. Gardner, was quick to issue her opinion. Gardner is a Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis. Her words:
“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault. . . . We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated. Make no mistake; we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, . . .”
Dana Loesch, Fox News contributor and NRA spokesperson, as well as a champion shooter, says she once lived near the McCloskey home. She notes that many of the homes there are fenced and gated and that you cannot just walk by and get onto people’s property.
“They have labeled Mike McCloskey a racist over this,” she said. If so, Loesch points out that McCloskey, an attorney, is currently representing a young black man suing the city over police misconduct.
A St. Louis University law professor says there is, “little likelihood,” that the McCloskeys will spend jail or prison time over this. But why? Because of the Second Amendment? No. Because of attorneys and lots of dollars.
But why should they spend multiple thousands of dollars to protect themselves from thugs? I don’t have that kind of money. Do you?
So there you are. Home broken into? Wife and loved ones assaulted? Mob coming up your driveway? Just step outside with your weapons, lay them timidly on the ground, beg the thugs for mercy and save a lot of money.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
