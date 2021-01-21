Sadly, both neighbors in a home up the way from me died within the last year. There was an estate sale recently, but some things were still on the property.
The shop sits against the back of the property, a considerable distance from the house. I was told there were still valuable tools in the building. That is why, when I saw a vehicle at the shop building after dark, and a couple of persons doing things by headlight, I became concerned.
My son was able to contact a family member and learned that the people had permission to be there. OK, all was right in the neighborhood, which by the way, is several miles out in the country.
So, I took the correct action. Learn what you can first. I could have driven up to the persons involved, persons out there retrieving items they had legally purchased. Would I have done that unarmed? No way!
If I had done that and they happened to be trespassers, what then? Do I question them? Do I demand that they leave? Do I try and hold them until county officers arrive? Uh-uh! Big no! Not my job.
If they were thieves and took umbrage at my interference, the result could easily have been an escalation to a shootout – not a good situation in any case. If their family member had said, “Oh no! No one is supposed to be there,” I would have hastily called 911 and let folks trained to do the job do their job.
Oklahoma law gives us the right to protect our property and our lives. We can interfere if someone else’s life is in danger, but there are ramifications to that as well. Before I use a firearm to interfere with a person threatening the well-being of another, I had best think out some things ahead of time.
Is the person’s life in immediate danger? Protecting my neighbor’s property through the use of deadly force may endear me to the neighbor, but not necessarily to our state law. Is there ample time for law enforcement to arrive and handle the situation?
These things may not be answerable at a moment of crisis. One has to be willing to cast one’s lot with what they hope and pray is the correct decision. A trigger pulled is like a bell sounded: it cannot be unrung.
If I had decided to simply drive closer this night to determine the situation for myself, I still would have gone armed. That is another reason to not go, letting law enforcement do its job.
My own home has a one-entrance approach, which in itself should deter a thinking burglar. The problem is, that also makes it a one-exit situation. An intruder caught with the exit blocked could quickly become desperate – and dangerous.
Would I be a hero and try to prevent them from exiting? Uh-uh! Big no. Things are not worth a life, not the intruder’s life and certainly not mine. I would leave my vehicle blocking the drive and sneak away to call the gendarmes.
Let them do what they do – they are good at it.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com
