It’s every gun owner’s nightmare: you come home to find an entry door broken open. You do the smart thing, you back slowly out to a safe place and call law enforcement.
Once cleared of danger, you enter the home to find it ransacked, things broken and/or stolen. Then it hits you: the guns are missing! The monetary or sentimental values are gone with them, of course, but there is more than that: culpability.
What happens if the perpetrator, most likely not a nice person, uses your firearms in a crime or sells it to someone who does?
In most cases, law enforcement can help prove that you were not an accessory, but that can be difficult if you were negligent in reporting the loss.
The U.S. Law Shield and Firearm Legal Protection organizations recommend steps to take if you have a gun stolen:
1) Keep records of the make, model, and serial numbers of each firearm you own. Personally, I have a list kept on my computer and a copy locked in my gun safe. The data can also be stored on iCloud.
2) Report the theft immediately to law enforcement. Note the time and date of the report and to whom you reported. Putting that information in writing doesn’t hurt.
3) Follow up. Check periodically with law enforcement to help keep them alerted to your situation. One person in my research had a valuable firearm returned four years after the theft because the local sheriff’s office was alert.
Ask law enforcement agencies about any additional requirements. Some jurisdictions, say in Washington state, penalize persons for a crime committed based on what precautions were in place when a firearm was taken.
Law enforcement reports indicate that some 85 percent of stolen firearms are taken from vehicles.
Culpability chances increase in instances where a vehicle was unlocked or the firearm was left in plain sight.
Keeping lists in safe places can also help with insurance claims. Check with your agent about requirements regarding firearm ownership. Again, having the make, model, and serial numbers helps them prove your losses, but Firearm Legal Protection adds that photos of the weapons and their serial numbers are good ideas.
Wild-eyed, anti-Second Amendment types love to promote the image of the killers among us getting their weapons from pawnshops. As with most of this type of thinking, it is amiss.
David Austin, with Stillwater’s own Best Pawn & Trading Co., explains the procedures he follows when a gun is brought in for sale or pawn:
“I must enter the make, model, and serial number of any firearm I take in into a database every evening that is checked by law enforcement,” Austin explained.
“In addition, I have to wait 10 days before I can sell or trade that weapon. That is to give law enforcement time to do what they do. Anyone bringing a stolen weapon to my store is rare. Many sales of stolen weapons occur from online dealing, such as when people meet in parking lots.”
So, if you haven’t done so already, get out those shootin’ irons, take their pictures, record their serial numbers and put the data somewhere safe.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com
