Okay, Christmas is on our doorstep. As usual, there are presents to buy for the hard to buy for people. Shooters can certainly be in that category.
First, I recommend that whenever possible, buy local for your gun loving loved one. Our stores and pawnshops like to stay in business and afford Christmas at their respective houses too.
But I can only recommend some places to check: Walmart, Academy, Atwoods, and one of several reputable pawnshops in our area. There are others. Also, whether local or online, you don’t have to break the bank to put a shooter’s present under your tree.
Cleaning kits, ear protection, carrying cases, targets, and ammunition (when you can find it) make great presents. Stocking stuffers can be had for less than $25. $50 expands your options without getting into the actual purchase of firearms, which can be several hundred dollars.
To best get on target, go straight to the intended recipient and either take them along or have them write out some options as to what they want. Having said that, we now turn to the world of online purchasing. And I do mean “world.”
The list of gun gifts available online is inexhaustible, and most can be at your door within a few days of purchase. Some examples:
A “shot glass.” Literally. A unique tumbler with an indention in the side containing an actual bullet. Conversation piece. Claim you hit it at 100 yards, just don’t let Santa hear you tell the story.
High visual targets, such as “Splatterburst” or “Shoot N C.” When a round hits them, the coating reveals bright color around the hole, enabling the shooter to check accuracy for some distance away.
A bouncing handgun target made of special rubber. Bounces with each hit and lasts a good while. Electronic hearing protection that blocks firearm reports, yet allows the shooter to hear someone speaking to him or her.
Holsters and carrying cases are always popular, but often require at least the gun to be used if not the intended carrier so as to get the right fit.
Electronic handgun safes that open with the owner’s hand laid on it. Prevents youngsters from getting the firearm.
For rifle owners, bipod legs, soft-sided carrying cases, and various scopes and red dot sights range at various prices. Shotgun owners will appreciate ammo carrying gear, special choke tubes and cleaning kits.
Try giftlab.com Or pewpewtactical.com Or thisiswhyimbroke.com Or Amazon Or just a quick search online and you will find more than you want.
Novelty items such as a range day pass, or shot glasses made to look like shotgun shells, or 3.5-inch diameter coasters that look like shotgun shell ends.
You can spend a little money or a lot of money, depending on what you want for your shooter. If things get expensive, consulting with knowledgeable sales persons or other shooters is advisable.
To really get it right, take your shooter with you. Merry Christmas.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
