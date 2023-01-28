Personal preferences affect all of us in many ways: what toothpaste we use, what automobile we drive, where we live and so on. Even owning or carrying a firearm is determined by our personal choices.
Once one has determined that they will be a firearm owner, new choices come into play: shotgun, rifle or handgun for instance. Handguns rule the day when it comes to concealed carry and that leads to important choices.
Revolver versus pistol--what will best fit your needs? Get around some shooters and ask that question and you kick off discussions loaded with opinions. Ultimately, however, accurate answers lie in need, weapon familiarity and costs.
To make such a choice, potential firearm buyers need to study products available, what those products are capable of, and then purchase based on knowledge gained, not emotional opinion.
So here goes:
Like it or not, revolvers are simply more reliable than semi auto pistols. They have fewer moving parts, they almost always operate (go “bang”) when dirty or when using inferior ammunition.
Once loaded, a revolver needs no further charging, save taking off a safety or cocking the hammer. Semi autos (referred to here as “pistols”) can meet that criteria if a round is carried in the weapon already in the firing chamber.
If a bad round finds its way into a revolver cylinder, it simply doesn’t shoot. With a revolver, one can keep firing until the cylinder is ready to be emptied. The shooter must stop and clear a pistol if a bad round doesn’t fire.
Revolvers are pretty much all the same. Whether you cock a hammer or pull the trigger, a revolver cylinder will rotate, putting a live round under the firing pin. They have to be loaded one round at a time, unless a pre-loaded device is used. Pistols usually involve a magazine with pre-loaded rounds, but they have to be placed in that magazine at some point.
A revolver will shoot all the time. Many people are not aware that if you push the muzzle of a pistol against someone’s person, the slide can be ever so slightly moved rearward and the weapon will not fire.
Please, do not experiment with this point. Suffice it to say that a revolver will reliably fire when you pull the trigger.
Another safety difference: Many instructors or instruction videos advise a shooter to hold their weapon close to the chest when under attack, reducing the chance of a bad guy grabbing the gun before it fires.
This works predictably with a revolver, but don’t hold a semi automatic pistol against your chest and pull the trigger. Some space is required or the slide will come back and put a painful bruise in your sternum.
Generally, revolvers don’t hold as many rounds as semi automatic pistol, but again, extra magazines must be pre-loaded or you will spend more time doing that than loading six to eight rounds in a wheel gun.
But to belabor the point: it all comes down to preferences. Once made, the shooter should practice with his or her choice until its workings are second nature.
Happy shooting!
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
