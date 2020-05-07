Myriad topics made up the gun columns I have written for the Stillwater News Press (120 to date), ranging from pistols to unusual rifles, to gunslingers and gunfights.
But few, if any, addressed the venerable shotgun. Why? Simply put, I don’t know a hill of beans about shotguns. I never used one long enough to become proficient.
I can hear you thinking already: How proficient does one need to be with a weapon that scatters projectiles over a wide pattern out in front of you? Bird hunters and skeet shooters know the truth: Better be darned proficient!
I was 10 when my dad let me shoot an old 12-gauge. As Shakespeare noted, I “screwed my courage to the sticking place” and jerked on the trigger. Nothing!
Dad grinned from ear to ear. “You have the safety on, Fred.” Oh, of course. So I had to muster the courage to do it all over again. But I did it, and I was proud of it. Lesson one in my life around scatterguns.
Later in life, I actually found an old shotgun laying beside the road to Lake McMurtry. After checking with the local gendarmes, I became the owner of said shotgun, a 20-gauge. It was easier to shoot than dad’s gun and I was a bit larger.
A good friend and his father decided to introduce me to quail hunting. After getting the necessary licenses, we went to the field. They unsheathed beautiful over and under Franchi’s that would make an English Baron cry. Oh well, mine would go “boom” also.
After several quail each, they surmised that I must not have wanted to hunt, as I had yet to pull the trigger. Simply put, they beat me each time birds took wing. So they agreed to give me a sporting chance.
We walked three abreast; me only a half step or so in the lead. A single quail suddenly flushed in front of me, only to fly toward and above my head to the safety it instinctively knew was behind me. Before I could turn, two hunters pivoted and fired. One wasn’t me.
Another time, a good friend pulled out his skeet thrower, a nice rig that would launch two clays at a time. We stood with the gadget between us, and he operated the release.
Clack! Two clay pigeons arced up and away from us. I started to lift my shotgun. “Boom!” “Boom!” Neither of the “Booms” was mine.
He laughed at my red face and said, “I thought you wanted to shoot, Fred.”
My cousin’s husband, a competitive skeet shooter, came home moping one afternoon because he hadn’t placed in the money in Oklahoma City. He had “only” hit 296 out of 300 clay “birds.” He got little sympathy from me.
Thus you can see my reluctance to discuss shotguns. Fine weapons – if you are proficient with them.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.