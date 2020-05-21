In my last column, I wrote about the fact that I am not familiar with shotguns. To hedge a bit, I admit I am not familiar with shotguns, but I am familiar with firearms.
Thus I recognize the role a shotgun can play in capable hands, albeit they might not be my hands. That’s why I confidently recommend a shotgun as a desirable tool for defending the home.
Of course, pistols and rifles often play a home defense role, but shotguns have unique qualities suitable for this job.
For instance, I have a .30 caliber M1 carbine that qualifies as a fine home or self defense weapon. However, there are reasons why I would go for my shotgun rather than the rifle if something goes bump in the night.
I have a quarter-inch thick steel target that sports four holes in it so smooth one would believe they were drilled through by a tool. Those holes were made by my carbine, and the ammo was plain vanilla – just soft nose lead cartridges rocketing along at roughly 2,000 feet per second.
What that means in plain speak is that one of those bullets could easily pass through an intruder’s body, as well as two or three walls, and through the glass window of a passing automobile half a block distant.
Single slugs from one of my pistols also do a great job of penetration, which is, of course, their purpose. So we move to the shotgun.
A wide variety of ammunition serves the shotgun world, with purposes ranging from bringing down quail to stopping even a bear on the prod. Thus, one must know the ammo and its purpose.
Birdshot is the smallest projectile for shotgun use. Many tiny pellets are designed to spread out enough to bring down a fast-flying game bird.
Birdshot would do in home defense situations if the target were close. Basically, this would be a wad of lead capable of making a nasty wound if close enough. However, efficacy fades with distance.
Tests show that birdshot fired close to a wall makes an impressive hole, but is stopped by the sheetrock of a second wall a few feet distant.
Larger shot, such as number four, will penetrate two walls with significant damage and some pellets lodging into a third wall. Basically, this means an intruder is in real danger anywhere in a home, but innocent people outside will likely be unharmed.
Buckshot contains but eight or nine pellets large enough to bring down a buck deer, thus the name. Tests show buckshot pellets behave similar to individual bullets from a rifle or pistol – that is, they penetrate.
It is obvious that I am not an expert on shotguns for home defense. However, Paul Harrell, a firearms expert, knows a lot about the subject. Check out his YouTube video entitled, “Birdshot in the home defense shotgun.”
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
