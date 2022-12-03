After some 20 years of back and forth in research and regulations, smart gun technology has formally arrived.
A smart gun is defined as a firearm that will fire for its authorized user, yet not allow a toddler or a gun thief to make it function. However, before we all start bathing in glorious euphoria, there are still some considerations:
1) Like any new technology, there are glitches to be ironed out. Hackers have already found their way around some chip technology, forcing a German company to pull products from stores.
But be fair. Cars, phones, TVs and other products all had obstacles to overcome to reach uniform performances. Of course, when the object is to prevent sending hot metal downrange at high speeds, one doesn’t want to deal with glitches.
2) Distrust. Gun owners distrust technology that might lead to regulations even than convenience store sushi. Good old New Jersey is case in point. That state already has a law in place requiring all New Jersey gun shops to offer smart guns AFTER they become available.
“The other side tipped their hand because they used smart guns to ban everything that’s not a smart gun,” said Scott Bach, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs. “It woke gun owners up.”
3) Fear of gun control through prohibitive costs. LodeStar Works, an Idaho company, now has a 9 millimeter handgun that will retail for $895. Conversely, Smart Gunz, a Kansas company, developed a model selling to law enforcement for $1795 and $2195 to the public. These figures are well inside the parameters for many types of firearms currently being sold.
LodeStar co-founder Gareth Glaser said deaths involving children and firearms inspired him to seek safer guns. He notes that smart guns could feasibly stop such tragedies with technology to authenticate a user’s identity.
He adds that they could also reduce suicides and render lost or stolen firearms useless, as well as increasing safety for policemen and jail guards who fear gun grabs by inmates.
Glaser acknowledged challenges face production manufacturing. But he says the technology is ready, with microelectronics inside the weapons well protected.
“We finally feel like we’re at the point where let’s go public. We’re there,” he said.
Early smart gun efforts used fingerprint unlocking or radio frequency ID technology. The gun can only fire when an in-gun chip communicates to another chip worn by the user. A near field communication chip can be activated by a phone app, plus a PIN pad. The gun can be authorized for more than one user.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation says it does not oppose smart guns as long as the government doesn’t mandate their sale. Good old New Jersey.
“If I had a nickel for every time in my career I heard somebody say they’re about to bring us a so-called smart gun on the market, I’d probably be retired now,” said Lawrence Keane, NSSF senior vice president.
Smart guns may be here to stay, we’ll see. But what we really need are smarter gun owners and less gun control that only affects law-abiding citizens.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
