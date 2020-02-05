Can you provide solutions for the following situations that often occur in today’s society? Give yourself a 1-to-10 ranking as you feel you would (or could) handle a given situation, with zero as total victim and 10 as a survivor.
1-Leaving a local grocery store just about dark, you notice a couple of shady characters following you. One of them brandishes a knife and demands money.
Do you stop and give them money? Do you scream out for help and try to phone police? Do you try to get inside your car and lock the doors before they can reach you? Do you produce a concealed weapon and scare them off?
2-You come home to find an intruder inside. It’s too late to flee. The intruder advances. Do you pick up a weapon such as a vase or lamp? Can you depend on your physical abilities to fight your way outside and run for help?
Do you retreat to where you have a firearm secreted for just such an emergency? If the intruder won’t retreat, have you trained physically and mentally to use your weapon to inflict lethal harm?
3-A loud crashing sound in the night tells you someone is breaking into your home. You don’t have a dog or someone else to call the police. Have you prepared ahead of time for such a scenario?
Do you have a firearm accessible that you can locate in the dark? Do you have a flashlight? A taser, a Mace product, or even a squirt bottle of household ammonia could give you an edge. Do you know where such things are?
Think. Is your firearm loaded and ready? If possible, dial 911 and then call out loudly: “The police are on the way!”
4-You are hiking on a beautiful day and become aware that some sort of wild animal is nearby, possibly stalking you. Do you have a firearm? If so, is it large enough to stop an attack by a puma or bear? Is it at least large enough to make plenty of noise if you fire it in the air?
You don’t want to shoot a wild animal unless you are proficient enough to hit what you aim at in close-quarter emergencies. Are you? Have you trained with your weapon? Is your back against a rock or tree so you only face the danger from one direction? Without being paranoid, have you mentally prepared for such an emergency?
5-You are in a restaurant and a disgruntled ex-employee enters, shooting at random. You take cover, naturally, or flee if at all possible. If it isn’t possible, what can you do? Do you have a firearm and know how to use it?
If you get a chance to shoot in self-defense, can you do it? Can you shoot someone to prevent their harming someone else? Many people will say, “Oh, you’ll get in trouble with the law!” You might. You might also get dead. You make the choice.
The above scenarios have been repeated in our society; repeated ad nauseam. Rank yourself with what you feel is fair for each situation. How did you do?
Don’t go through life paranoid. Go through life capable of taking care of yourself. Get a firearm and learn to use it legally and properly.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
