Some 47 women participated in the 2022 Women’s Day at the Range held September 10 by the Stillwater Rifle and Pistol Club. Attendees received safety training and the chance to handle firearms ranging from .22 to .45 caliber.
SR&PC president Kirk Mittlestet said that while rifles were available, handguns occupied most of the participants. Both semiautomatic pistols and revolvers got workouts by women who wanted to learn more about firearms.
Firearms used were provided by SR&PC members, several of whom volunteered as instructors, safety monitors and all around helpers for the event.
Club member Dale Durham said that while National Rifle Association membership is not required to participate – or to be a member of SR&PC, for that matter – the Oklahoma FNRA (Friends of NRA) did provide ammunition for the event.
“It had been years since I did any shooting,” said participant Mary Burckhalter. “This event gave me confidence in being able to shoot. I was surprised that so many women in the Stillwater area wanted to learn about handling guns.”
Women’s Day at the range is just one of several events hosted by SR&PC over the course of a year. Club participation is not required for most events. The heart of the club consists of a fine shooting range located west of Lake McMurtry.
“The Stillwater Police Department operates their range immediately next to ours and they often use club facilities as well,” Mittelstet said.
“We lease the property from the City of Stillwater. All dues, fees and other costs that arise are used to pay for property maintenance, insurances, and other costs needed to operate the club.”
Membership costs include a one-time initiation fee and then annual dues plus any special costs for expenses as voted on by the membership. Total club fees are within the budget of most Stillwater families, especially when compared to the costs of sport attendance, hunting and/or fishing activities.
“We have to be flexible to meet expenses,” Mittelstet said. “Expenses went up across the board this year. Gravel, mowing, utilities – even Port A Potties cost more.”
Durham and Mittelstet noted that major improvements are being done to the club’s trap and skeet facilities. Not only structures, but also to the target launching equipment that was in need of repair.
“We have to meet certain standards in order to hold matches,” Mittelstet said.
There are three levels of membership according to the SR&PC website. A life membership is bestowed by vote to honor long-time members who have contributed greatly to the club.
Regular membership belongs to dues-paying individuals who meet the requirements outlined in association bylaws. An Associate membership costs less, but the individual must be paired with a regular member.
Other SR&PC events include a .22 match, both pistol and rifle. A Civilian Marksmanship Program Military Rifle competition is for WWII style, bolt-action firearms. There is an event for the growing “Cowboy Shooting” set that includes pistol and rifle shooting.
There is a Precision Pistol competition, as well as events involving pistols, rifles and shotguns. But the annual Women’s Day at the range is popular.
The $50 entry fee includes a meal, door prizes and a T-shirt. “We also provide eye and hearing protection, as well as the firearms and ammo,” Durham said.
Get online at srpc.info and discover a real Stillwater treasure.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
