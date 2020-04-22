Like most of you, I am still cloistered, still finding projects that have needed doing for years, and still getting bored.
But you know what? My wife and I are in our seventies and staying well, so we will stay cloistered until it is safe to come out of hiding. But this is a gun column, so let us talk of things gun.
Last column discussed cleaning firearms and that is always a good topic, because a clean gun is a happy gun. However, it occasioned me to take a look at my shooting kit.
Like many others, my kit is more or less a hodgepodge of cleaning supplies and tools and things needed at the gun range. Things such as a couple sets of earmuffs, several sets of ear plugs, shooter’s safety glasses, and a couple of soft (fairly clean) cloths to wipe off dust and etc.
Thanks to Covid-19 imprisonment in my home, I ventured to start removing various items to see if they were still useful. I completely emptied my bag first, placing usable things in one area and not-used-in-a-millennium stuff in the other.
I always felt that Hoppe’s No. 9 was specially created somewhere in Heaven’s realm for the benefit of the shooting public. But here I had a large bottle of bore cleaner, barely used. It was so aged the label was fading! Same thing was true of the Hoppe’s gun oil.
Now, these have always been—and still are—top quality products. But I now realize that I have been moved to heresy by new technology. My gun dealer friend put me on to “Breakthrough” products.
Their “Military Grade” solvent and “Battle Born” high purity oil lured me away from Hoppes land, so now my kit weighs less.
I replaced the ginormous sack of cleaning patches with only fifty or so in an enclosed case, and did the same thing with a small handful of Q-Tips. Concise; handy, and ready to go.
Raiding my wife’s baking supplies netted me a small, round, plastic container with a lid that snaps tight. I don’t know for sure, but I think the little chocolate things it held were edible. Still, they looked like mouse droppings, so I confiscated the container and put ear plugs in it.
I discarded several old bore brushes and replaced them with newer, better ones. Every shooter seems to collect sundry bore cleaner rods, so I cut my down to two sets: one for pistols, one set for longer barrels.
Now, man or woman, shooter or seamstress, I am going to make your day:
Magic Cloth.
Get on line, Google Magic Cloth, and order one or more at eight dollars per. Clean a gun—or silverware – or jewelry – or your kitchen faucets until you drop. Believe me, you have not seen clean. When finished, rub whatever it is with Magic Cloth. You will thank me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.