“Being that this is a .44 magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well do ya, punk?”
With that quote, Clint Eastwood, aka Dirty Harry Callahan, almost single-handedly began the big handgun craze in America. That was in 1971, and the firearm was about the largest caliber around at the time.
There were a few larger single shots, but as far as the public was aware, the N-frame Smith and Wesson .44 magnum was the boss hoss. The movie raised the .44 magnum from obscurity to a craze and the firearms sold well across America. Dealers report that each time “Dirty Harry” was shown, demand for the .44 magnum skyrocketed.
Today, however, is another story. We have handguns out there that make Harry Callahan’s S&W look like a peashooter. Here are a few you could depend on to kick like a mule.
THE SMITH AND WESSON 500 – Talk about spooky! This hand cannon with a slug half an inch in diameter is your preferred companion when facing angry grizzly bears, charging lions, or other deep woods adversaries. Its 50-caliber punch is nothing but knockdown power.
THE SMITH AND WESSON XVR 460 MAGNUM – XVR is for extreme velocity revolver and lives up to its rep. It boasts the highest claimed velocity of any large bore production handgun. It can send a large chunk lead downrange at 2,300 feet a second! That is faster than some hunting rifles. It comes with a stand and scope to make shooting it somewhat more enjoyable.
THE MAGNUM RESEARCH DESERT EAGLE .50 CALIBER – As an attractive semi-automatic pistol, this big boomer has caught the eye of movie producers. You can see it in, “Predator,” “Snatch,” and other action flicks. It isn’t as high velocity as revolvers of the same caliber, but it boasts top power among semi-automatics.
THE MAGNUM RESEARCH BFR – BFR for Big Frame Revolver, it is produced by the Desert Eagle folks and shoots one of the largest rounds possible, the .450 Marlin. That means a 350-grain bullet whizzing along at 1814 fps.
THE .500 LINEBAUGH – Not available at your corner pawnshop, this muscular revolver routinely takes down brown bear, bison and wild hogs. Named for John Linebaugh, who invented the first successful .50 caliber revolver in 1986.
THE PFEIFER-ZELISKA .600 NITRO EXPRESS – An Austrian revolver that weighs more than 13 pounds and each bullet costs about $40! The cylinder alone weighs four pounds.
There are others, such as the .454 Casull, which has stopped charging rhinos. But one Polish inventor tops the list: A man named Ryszard Tobish (look him up to see his creation) developed what he calls the “Remington Giant.”
Named because he used the Remington Model 1858 for inspiration, his gun sports a 50-inch barrel and weighs just shy of 100 pounds! Definitely not for concealed carry!
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.