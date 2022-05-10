The next time you have a 10-dollar bill, take a close look at the picture of the gentleman gracing one side of it. That is Alexander Hamilton. So why does he rate a picture on our currency?
He was never president, or even vice president, although he essentially functioned that way for George Washington. One of the most famous things he did was to fight a duel with Aaron Burr. A duel that he lost, by the way!
Field and Stream magazine ran a nice article about the pistols used in the Hamilton-Burr duel and is worth looking up to read.
First the weapons, and then the participants.
One Robert Wogdon, a London gunsmith, made the matched set of .56 caliber flintlock pistols specifically for dueling weapons. As per a “code” of the day, the firearms had no rifling and were slightly larger than the .50 caliber hand cannons with which most “gentlemen” preferred to be killed at the time.
They had octagonal barrels, bead front sights and notched rear sights, and checkered stocks. The special triggers were made to be pushed forward to cock them and could be set off by a mouse hiccup.
A Colonel John B. Church purchased the weapons and took them with him to America. Church just happened to be Alexander Hamilton’s brother-in-law. That alone should have been an omen to Hamilton.
Now for the combatants: Aaron Burr, by happenstance primarily, became Vice President to Thomas Jefferson. They didn’t agree on much and Jefferson kept Burr under his thumb rather rigidly.
Then came the election of 1804.
Burr wound up tied with Jefferson in the Electoral College and Hamilton used his influence to elect Jefferson. I suppose some choice insults went along with the influence, because Burr got his knickers in a wad and challenged Hamilton to a duel.
Now, dueling was illegal at this time in history, but since when has a few laws prevented politicians from doing whatever they wished? A time and place was set up, seconds were selected, and the duel was on.
The second omen that should have sent Hamilton packing was the choice of place for the event: Weehawken Heights in New Jersey, overlooking the Hudson River. That was where Hamilton’s son, Philip, was killed in a duel three years prior.
Two versions of the affair prevail. One says Hamilton, ever the gentleman, “threw away his shot” and clipped a tree branch over Burr’s head. Burr, believing himself to have been fired upon, shot Hamilton just above the right hip, mortally wounding him.
The other version is that Burr fired first and Hamilton’s shot discharged into the ground. Regardless, Burr and his seconds were tried and cleared of murder. But old Lady karma being what she is, the duel ruined Burr’s career and life, which lasted another 30 years, after which he died penniless.
The pistols were returned to Colonel Church and later inherited by his great granddaughter, who sold them in 1930 to the Chase Bank for $2500. Now irony rears its amazing head: Chase Bank was originally organized by none other than Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr!
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.