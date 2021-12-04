At serious risk of exposing my literary strengths, I relate an illustrated article in Mad Magazine, from way back in boyhood years: It portrayed Chuck Connors, aka, “The Rifleman” stalking down the street, large-looped lever gun at the ready.
Connors stopped and began cranking out rounds from his Winchester at the rate of, oh, 2 million shots per second or so. When you turned the page, you were greeted with a double-truck scenario of a Hollywood movie set, cameras, buildings, directors, and even some innocent birds, all shot to ribbons.
Funny? Perhaps, but the point isn’t lost on us wise old shooters: Speed isn’t important at all if you can’t hit your intended target.
Do a little research on old time shooting heroes and you will find that the likes of Wild Bill Hickok and Wyatt Earp preferred and practiced the art of being – yes, quick – but also calm and accurate in the aim.
Like anything else, there are always exceptions. Jerry Miculek is worth looking up online if for nothing else but being astounded at how fast he could draw a revolver and accurately hit even small and moving targets.
But most of us are not Jerry Miculek. I know I certainly am not.
Like many a country barefoot, my first rifle was a single shot, bolt action .22 that was quite accurate and slower than molasses in getting to that second shot. That is the very reason you practiced – to not need that second shot to bring home game.
Then I got the little Remington pump – also a .22 and incredibly accurate. Well, accurate until I got down to the sandy arroyo behind our place and decided to see how fast I could put rounds out the muzzle.
I shouldn’t have bothered putting up tin cans. I couldn’t have hit water towers. A bull’s backside in a stock trailer would have been safe! The little rifle had a silky action, but you still had to push/pull to eject and reload a new round. Then aim and fire and repeat – several times.
What I learned was that even .22 ammo – quite cheap in those days – could burn through a dollar bill in a hurry. With no game to make it worth while.
Then came the lever gun. Now I was on a par with Chuck Connors. But aiming, firing, levering, aiming again and firing didn’t leave much in the way of getting on target. Good thing for humanity that I lived in the Arizona desert and had lots of places for stray lead to harmlessly land.
Of course, I advanced to the semi-automatic rifle, now lovingly dubbed the, “Assault Rifle” by today’s gun haters. This was a bit better. The .22 round is a fabulous invention for harvesting small game, but still works best one shot at a time. With essentially no recoil, one can stay on target with only a little practice.
Today we have laser dots, floating dots, sights that glow in low light conditions and night sights. We have scopes that highlight, scopes that tell target distances, scopes that weigh your game – well, not yet.
The point is, learn to shoot calmly and safely and be sure of your target before you pull the trigger.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
