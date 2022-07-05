Gun laws are inherently ineffective because in seeking to punish or limit criminals, they mainly succeed in punishing or limiting good law-abiding citizens. Well – seriously – I have an idea for a gun law that would punish only criminals!
I call it the “Fed Five Law” and it goes like this: Suppose you are a thug holding up a liquor store using a gun. You get caught and naturally you get a shyster lawyer or a namby-pamby judge that gives you a whopping 30 days.
Of course, with that kind of treatment, crime does pay, so you’ll do it again, perhaps shooting one or more persons. Repeat ad nauseam.
However, a “Fed Five Law,” would automatically give you five years BECAUSE YOU USED A FIREARM in the commission of a felony! OK, it could be three years, two, etc, but hear me out. There are several reasons it could be effective.
First, YOU HAD YOUR DUE PROCESS when they found you guilty and gave you thirty days. So you serve your five years, then your thirty days. A weeping judge could then dismiss the thirty days, but legally could not touch the five years.
Secondly, IT CAN’T BE CONSIDERED RACIST because that was considered at your trial when you were convicted and sentenced to thirty days. Skin color aside, you had your trial and were found guilty. Fed Five is not even attached to the trial, only to the conviction of a felony using a firearm.
Third, IT CAN’T BE TAMPERED WITH BY JUDGES, DA’S OR THE ACLU. They can jump all over the original trial, but the only way to dismiss the Fed Five is by dismissing or vacating the original trial.
Fourth, HAVING MONEY CANNOT HELP YOU. Having money can certainly help in the trial; that is why so many poor folks pay when the moneyed gentry literally get away with murder. But once the trial is over, the Fed Five (or three, or two, etc.) is set in stone and goes into effect.
Fifth, there can be COLLATERAL DAMAGE with such a law, I will admit. For instance, what if that person was an Eagle Scout, never in trouble before poverty sent him or her into a store with a gun? What if it were a senior person unaware of the law they broke using a firearm? Or a mentally challenged person?
These cases would be tragedies, clearly, but put that up beside 50 people murdered in Chicago each weekend. The trial and due process would have to even the field for these unfortunates, but not every law is perfect.
First things folks have pointed out to me about this idea is the notion that criminals don’t care. And they wouldn’t – at first. But two to three years in place and even the dullest bad guy can see how his buddies fared when sentenced to gun crimes.
“Duh, hey Joe, listen. Let’s us use a knife to rob that guy. Or maybe we just club him one and take his dough. Man, we get caught using a gun we’re doing five years. They got that Fed Five Law these days.”
Put the Fed Five Law in place, gutless leaders. And get money together to build a few new prisons, because you will need them for the first few years.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
