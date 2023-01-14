No matter what leftists may think of gun owners, not all of us are stodgy, never-smile-at-the-camera, Serious Sams. Some of us even laugh now and again.
The following diatribe contains some gun fun, though be forewarned: There is absolutely nothing funny about mass shootings, and or/school shootings. So please don’t expect such nonsense from me.
But we can laugh at ourselves, can’t we? For instance:
Gun puns:
What kind of a gun does a cat carry? A Mauser.l
What do you call babies with firearms? Infantry.
What kind of gun does a military chef carry? A salt rifle.
What caliber is Chekov’s gun? Catch-22.
What do you call a sheep with a gun? Lambo.
Then there are the gun funny stories:
A hunter missed work all week and reported to his boss that he had his arm in a sling.
I put my firearms in a large cage for a month. I’m really getting worried because they have not consumed any water or food that whole time nor shot anyone.
You should not call firearms guns. They are now identifying as, “hand-held peace-keeping devices.”
Due to the ridiculous rises in the cost of ammo, homeowners can no longer provide a warning shot.
A man pulled a gun and robbed a bank. After getting his loot, he asked a man next to him if he saw him rob the bank. “I did,’ replied the witness. So the robber shot him dead. Then he asked the next couple in line if they saw him rob the bank. “No sir, I did not,” the man replied, “But my wife did.”
A man arrived at a gunfight with nothing other than a pencil and paper. He then proceeded to draw his weapon.
A sad bullet came home to his family. “Honey, you look terrible,” his wife said. “What happened?” “I got fired,” the bullet replied.
An octopus was facing off with a cat for a shoot out. He had a pistol in each arm. He said, “Pussycat, you’re one short.”
Never criticize a gun owner until you’ve walked a mile in his shoes. That way, he’s barefoot and you’re out of range.
A functioning gun will shoot, but a broken one needs troubleshooting.
You’re on a long hike and meet a man who gives his name as Terry. “Terry,” you say, “That’s a girl’s name.” Offended, he whips out a gun and shoots you. You have just been killed by “dissin’ Terry.”
Here are some notions that we could laugh at, if we weren’t too busy crying:
Put a “no gun” sign on the door. That will stop an intended shooter.
Limit gun magazine capacity; that will stop multiple shootings.
Increase the costs of obtaining and owning firearms. Then only rich criminals will have guns.
And the most laughable of all: Reduce the penalties for gun crimes and let offenders out with no bail. Being conscientious, none of them will harm society again.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.