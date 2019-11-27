Permitless carry, aka “Constitutional carry,” went into effect in Oklahoma this past Nov. 1.
It has been somewhat of a bother stepping over all those bodies to get into church, or dodging flying bullets while carrying groceries to the car as Oklahoma has regressed to the days of the Wild West.
Okay, I exaggerate a tad. But that was the scenario painted by such groups as, “Mothers Who Demand That We Stand Still And Be Murdered By Anyone Who Feels Like Doing So.”
On the other side of the fence, things have been a bit livelier than predicted by groups such as, “Everybody Pack Any Kind of Gun, Whenever and Wherever You Feel Like It.”
Some incidences, at least one quite tragic, did occur this November. A love triangle ended violently in the parking lot of a Duncan Walmart when a man killed his wife, her lover, and himself.
But what did that have to do with permitless carry? For all I know, the man may have been licensed to carry. Does it matter? No law was going to stop him.
A 3-year old girl found a gun in the bathroom of an Oklahoma City restaurant and granted, that could have had tragic consequence. As it happened, that particular business bans firearms on its premises in the first place.
So, again, was that incident due to a person being allowed to simply purchase a firearm and carry it? Most likely not. A 40-year veteran of packing guns could make a mistake and leave a firearm in a public loo.
Not likely, but it could and does happen.
One incident that may have had to do with the new law occurred when Oklahoma City police arrested a Choctaw man who took a long gun into an establishment that served alcohol.
An elderly man in Stillwater ignored a no-gun sign in a Stillwater Walmart and dropped his firearm. On pushing it back into a shoulder holster, something snagged something and the gun went off.
Fortunately, no one was hurt, but very well could have been. The man was asked to leave and he complied. Matter of fact, according to news reports, the incident occurred at 11 a.m. and police weren’t even notified until 1 p.m.
A main point to be noted is that responsibility for the firearm was his and he could have been in real trouble. Same thing with the person who left the gun in the bathroom. You pays your money and you takes your chances.
“I think it’s very, very disturbing, all of the incidents that have happened since permitless carry has gone into effect,” chirps the spokesperson for, “Moms Demand Action For Stupidity.”
She is correct. Such incidents are disturbing. But does that have any bearing on the price of tea in China? Gun ownership equals gun responsibility. Bad things do happen, but folks, many people also have protected themselves with guns. I, for one, think that is a good thing.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.