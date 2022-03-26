The first firearm I ever pulled a trigger on was a trusty .22-caliber Remington single shot. It had a wooden stock, a barrel, and a bolt operated firing mechanism that simply pulled back to send a firing pin home.
It was simple to the point of absurdity, yet compared to John Browning’s Winchester Model 1900, it was a box of coat hangers. My Remington was only one firearm among many that owed its existence to Browning’s venerable design.
The Model 1900, according to Historical Firearms magazine, had a “straight profile gumwood stock” with no butt plate. With an 18-inch barrel and 33 inches overall and weighing in at less than three pounds, the rifle was designed with youthful shooters in mind.
Purchased by Winchester and patented in 1899, it was inexpensive even for the day. More than a million and a half of the five-dollar firearms were produced at its cessation in 1946. With that kind of popularity, it didn’t take Remington, Stevens and several other companies to come up with their own single shot .22 rimfire.
Many American youths, as well as others the world over, began their respective shooting careers pulling back the bolt on a .22 rimfire of one make or the other. The 1900 was intended for .22 short and long cartridges, but when long rifle ammunition came to the fore, it chambered and fired them as well.
My Remington was lavish by comparison to the early models. Mine had rear sights adjustable for elevation and a bakelite butt plate that elegantly dressed the piece. Mine had a blued steel barrel and a beautiful finish to the wood. It even smelled good.
The 1900 had none of those things, but countless small game graced many a meal thanks to its incredible accuracy. Even in the hands of a novice shooter, the open sights produced much success.
The simple design included a bolt action, which not only chambered the cartridge, but also extracted the spent case. No safety was necessary, because the weapon wouldn’t fire until a cocking device was pulled back against an internal spring, which provided the force to send a firing pin forward.
My Remington appeared as a Christmas present. Despite several inches of new-fallen snow, my incredible mom took a friend and I for an outing to slay a sack of dangerous tin cans. It was my new rifle, so naturally I got to take the first shot.
I was elated to see the can jump when I squeezed off the first shot. Several hits later, I was convinced that I had to be among those fortunate people who were just naturally great shots.
Back at home I posed with my new rifle balanced butt first on my boot, hands folded over the business end. I assumed I must look just like Davy Crockett. My mother assumed I had lost my senses!
It was Christmas morning, 1956, and I was grounded from my new rifle for a whole month.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
