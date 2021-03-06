Gun owners across the nation have many things in common, but the most prevalent has to be denial.
“Oh, they’ll never take our guns away.” “Our Constitution guarantees us the right to bear arms, so I’m not worried.” “I’m law abiding, so they won’t bother me.” And so on, and so on, ad nauseam.
Can the United States government go back on its word and do what they have said they will never do? Ask any American Indian. “As long as the wind blows and the river flows,” etc. etc. etc.
Gun control is always in the guise of keeping firearms out of the hands of the wrong people. But the wrong people, to many of our legislators these days, is us. Not them, they have guns and armed bodyguards, but “us” don’t need defense.
Will legislators, leftists, celebrities, Moms Without Good Sense, and many other loonies EVER figure out that no law imposed on me or mine will keep a criminal from having – and using – a firearm?
The very act of writing my opposing thoughts automatically makes me a gun nut, a threat to society, a lawbreaker, a deplorable, a Neanderthal, etc.
Some truths, starting with me:
1. I have owned and operated firearms since my youth and have never shot up a public place of any kind. I haven’t killed anyone or broken any laws with or without a firearm. I have looked down the barrel of a loaded gun when I didn’t have one. Never felt so helpless in my life.
2. Saying I am a threat because I own a gun is almost as stupid as calling a semi-automatic rifle an, “assault rifle,” because it has bumpy knobs on which to attach scopes, flashlights, etc. It is a semi-automatic rifle just like grandpa used to use, only it looks different because cool and useful sells.
3. It is called a “magazine” not a “clip,” Mr./Ms. Media person. A “clip” also holds cartridges and goes into a firearm, but they are as different as burritos are from bananas. A 30-round magazine holds thirty cartridges. However, three 10-round magazines also holds 30 cartridges, and can be emptied almost as fast.
4. Joe Biden owns guns, always has. So does Diane Feinstein. Of course, they are infinitely better than us, the “Great Unwashed,” but the same Constitution protects us as it does them. Problem is, they are putting themselves in position to curtail our right to bear arms.
5. They want to stop “assault rifle” sales and ownership. They want to curtail how many cartridges you can put in one magazine. They want “background checks” even though those already in place haven’t worked for spit. Seems that criminals don’t want to provide the necessary information.
Are we (gun owners) under siege? Here’s the lineup: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Xavier Becerra, Vivek Murthy, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Pete Buttigieg, Jen Psaki, Jennifer Granholm, Deb Haaland, Susan Rice and of course, the great, “Beto” O’Rourke.
All a part of Biden’s growing gun control posse, aka, “cabinet” or “administration,” each an avowed anti-Second Amendment Savior of our nation.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
