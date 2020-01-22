Close to 30,000 gun-toting Second Amendment supporters rallied at the Virginia State Capitol to protest three new gun control bills being pushed by state Democratic leadership.
The bills advanced in Virginia’s General Assembly last week, setting off the rally. The bills would, 1) require background checks on all firearm purchases (already a law in every state in the Union), 2) let law enforcement remove guns from people deemed a risk (already lawful and – who decides?) and 3) limit handgun purchases to one per month (Criminals will really obey that, won’t they?)
Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency late last week and beefed up security around the capitol, thereby protecting his precious backside with gun-toting folks.
Many protesters showed up carrying long firearms and wearing orange stickers that said, “Guns Save Lives!” Only one protester was arrested, a young woman charged with a felony count of wearing a mask. Police warned her twice to remove a bandana covering her face, but the knothead refused.
The event drew supports from across the nation.
“If they can come for your guns in Virgina, they can come for them in West Virginia,” said Annette Parker, who drove six hours to attend the rally.
Phillip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League – the nonprofit organizer of the rally – said it wasn’t pro-gun groups stoking the fear of violence at the event.
“It’s the Democrats,” Van Cleave said. “It’s almost like they want something to happen. It sounds crazy, but they keep doing it and you have to start wondering if that’s intentional.”
Stacks of chain-link fencing, tents and rows of metal detectors were in place early Monday as demonstrators began making their way inside the capitol grounds. However, many elected to stand outside the security perimeter and keep their firearms.
Many carried American flags and the, “Don’t Tread On Me,” Gadsden flags as they passed petitions around demanding Northam’s ouster. Some 6,000 people were allowed into a fenced-in area of Capitol square.
“We are all thankful that today passed without incident,” Northam said. “The teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation.”
You see, it was the brilliant leadership of Northam and his “teams” that kept things going smoothly. It simply couldn’t have been that most gun owners are peaceful, law-abiding people.
Could this (the push for stupid, criminal-aiding laws) happen in Oklahoma? You bet your sweet bippy it could. Just give a few hysterical types a bit of power, and criminals will be the ones with the guns, not the good folks.
“I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians,” Northam said. “And I will continue to do everything in my power to keep the Commonwealth safe.”
Sure he will. Unless voter numbers tell him to go pro-gun. Or unless you happen to be a newborn no one wants. Then, in Virginia, your life is truly threatened.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
