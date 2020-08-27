OK, I’m mad. (Expletive deleted) good and mad! America is being taken over by quivering, snot-nosed cowards who run to authorities at the mere sight of a firearm!
What has my knickers in a wad is the case of a Baltimore County, Maryland, 11-year old whose home was invaded by police because a virtual teacher noticed a BB gun on the wall behind him.
Horrors! A Boy Scout with a BB gun! Run for the hills! Go screaming into the night!
The boy’s mother, Courtney Lancaster Sperry, a single mom and a Navy veteran, is trying to raise her children correctly. She must be on track, as the instrument of carnage in question was stored properly with other items on a pegboard behind her son. Her son who aspires to be an Eagle Scout.
“He was oblivious that they could even be seen in the background,” Sperry told PJ Media, originators of the story. “He wasn’t handling them or pointing them at anything,” she said.
This quivering mass of jelly, on spotting the offending weapon, dutifully relied the information to another brain trust, namely the school’s principal. After viewing the (probably illegal) photo, did the principal warn this teacher about taking screenshots inside of private homes without permission?
No. He cited a rule that students may not bring guns to school! Duh.
This is virtual learning at its best. “He did not bring anything to this meeting,” Sperry said. “They (the BB gun as well as another BB gun and an Airsoft gun) were simply in the background.”
Now things get really creepy. The school’s vice principal called Sperry’s ex-husband claiming to be checking on network connectivity. Lies do compound things quickly, don’t they?
Sperry believes school officials were just fishing for the correct address to which they could dispatch police. Thus, the police were knocking on the door of this hardened killer’s home.
“The police officer was very nice. He explained to me that he was there to address an issue with her son’s school and that he needed to search for weapons.”
Sperry said even the officers were appalled at the call and even commended her on the setup her son has for storing his BB guns. They also commended him on his respect and understanding of his air rifles, she said.
Sperry said the incident was scary. “Who are on these calls?” she asked. “Who do we have viewing (our) children and subsequently taking these screenshots that can be sent anywhere or used for any purpose?”
It appears that there are no rules in place that prevented this teacher from taking pictures inside a student’s bedroom.
“So, what are the parameters? Where are the lines drawn? If my son is sitting next to a butcher block in the kitchen, does that constitute a weapon? It’s not allowed at school, right?
“I have explained to my son that he did nothing wrong,” Sperry said. “He said, ‘I’m just sad because I thought the teachers were my friends.’ ”
Sad is exactly what this whole incident was.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
