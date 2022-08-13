“We can never invade America,” Japanese Admiral Yamamoto has been quoted as saying. Yamamoto, who attended college in America, explained his logic this way: “There would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.”
He was right. There is one firearm factor that gun-hating, Second Amendment stomping, wild-eyed liberal loons cannot overcome: Sheer volume.
Undoubtedly, if jack-booted gummit goons came into our homes and seized even the bulk of privately owned firearms, they could not be carried by an aircraft carrier. It would be sunk by sheer weight.
Of course, that’s an approximation.
Let’s take just two firearms of only one species: shotguns. Production of the Remington 870 began in 1951. Total sales: 10 million! Mossberg began producing its faithful Model 500 in 1961. Total sales: 10 million! Stack that on the main poopdeck (or whatever you call it) of an aircraft carrier and see how much room is left.
One kind of firearm, two models: 20 million out there to bedevil the sleep of the Dianne Feinsteins, the Hillary Clintons, the Michael Bloombergs and all other rich gun grabbers who keep themselves surrounded by armed security.
Consider the All-American Colt M1911. The “M” was a military designation, and it served our country officially from its inception in 1911 from WWI through Vietnam. Total numbers are unknown, but some 2.7 million were produced for military use alone.
It continues to serve today in myriad forms, as every gun manufacturer worth considering now produces its own version of the, “1911.” Total numbers, unknown to anyone, increase exponentially as “mini-1911’s” are being produced for Concealed Carry purposes.
Consider the little Stevens single-shot .22 rifle. Three and a half million were sold in America by 1892! Literally millions of sportsmen fired their first shot with just such a rifle, relatively safe to handle and incredibly accurate.
Many a rural table was supplied with squirrel, rabbit and other fare by this American icon. Variants are still being sold today by hundreds of thousands.
Likewise, no one knows just how many Henry lever action rifles helped settle the west. The first were produced in 1860 and served late in the Civil War and in the American Indian wars.
The great Sioux war chief Sitting Bull carried a large-bore Henry lever gun. Undoubtedly, he didn’t obtain it from Bass Pro and a background check was unlikely.
But anti-American rights leaders don’t let facts and overwhelming odds deter them. They continue to spend our tax money to try and disarm us, refusing to admit that would only leave criminals with guns. And of course, the left-leaning media chips right in.
“A day hasn’t gone by without a major media assault on gun rights or another call for new additional restrictions on gun ownership,” said Alan Gottlieb in 2015 of the Second Amendment Foundation. “Americans have voted with their dollars and purchased record levels of guns and ammunition.”
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
