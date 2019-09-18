Prescott, Arizona, 1961.
Prescott High School was as cool a school as existed in Arizona in 1961. It was progressive in that it had a curriculum largely set by the student and his or her goals. You took basic courses, but you could select classes that would set you on a college directive if that were a goal.
The campus was open in that you could walk downtown and eat at local establishments and come and go through the day. Commonplace today, but in 1961, it was new.
A creek with steep banks separated the campus from parking lots and the gymnasium, with the teacher’s parking lot closest to the bridge that led to pleasant buildings arranged around a grassed quadrant.
Were we better teenagers in 1961? Hardly. We just lived in a different culture, a different time. For instance, the aforesaid parking lot, separated from adult authority by space and a bridge, became the dueling ground for settling differences.
Note: it was a graveled parking lot. Gravel can strawberry some pretty good patches of skin when one is being rubbed into it, or when a set of bony knuckles connects solidly with someone’s kisser and one falls on it.
There was something else odd about that PHS parking lot by today’s standards. Like today’s parking lots at high schools, there were numerous pickup trucks, largely due to a number of rural students.
Most of those pickup trucks were unlocked, often with windows rolled down. Something else: some of those pickups had gun racks in the back windows.
Gun racks that contained guns. Loaded guns.
They were usually shotguns or .22s for varmint plinking, but they were not illegal or in violation of any school proximity rules. Their presence wasn’t even considered unusual.
Back to the fistfights in said parking lot. People got mad, people settled scores, or contended for supremacy one over another. I was a junior and several juniors had been mistreated by lofty seniors.
That was cause for violence, violence that occasionally surfaced in the parking lot, where teachers and law enforcement could be seen approaching from some distance away. The fights, more often than not, were settled before authorities could intervene.
But they were fights, some violent, some a bit bloody. Some fights settled things, some did not. But the copious flow of youthful hormones occasionally led to the inevitable: hot tempers and physical altercations.
Yes, hot tempers and physical altercations in the middle of a parking lot that contained several vehicles with firearms – loaded firearms – in plain sight. Yet no one ever, not once, grabbed a gun and shot another person. Not once. It was unthinkable.
Why? Were we better people then? Hardly.
What has changed?
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
