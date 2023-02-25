Care. Concern. Guidance. Common sense. These are just some of the ingredients needed to turn out an American firearms user who can be a benefit to society.
Many of us in the older generation recall the first walks with a caring adult to go out and shoot for the first time. For many, it was dad. Or grandpa. Usually it was some adult male with a solid grounding in the use of firearms.
For me, it was my mom. A farm girl with two older brothers, my mom could load, shoot and hit what she aimed at. More than that, she could fetch it home, dress it and then turn it into a tasty meal.
My dad worked a lot, but he managed to help me through my first go with a 12-gauge shotgun about a block long. He saw to the safe handling and the breath-holding required to pull the trigger.
Dad deliberately let me try to fire with the safety engaged. I never forgot to release the safety on any firearm after that.
What has happened? In high school, there were kids whose pickup trucks had the inevitable gun rack in the back window sporting a rifle. Usually they were just .22s, but firearms just the same.
Fisticuffs sometimes settled differences in school parking lots, just mere feet from available firearms. Shootings were extremely rare and mass shootings were unheard of. What shootings were heard about were primarily in big cities with gangs in the picture. Places where care, concern, guidance and common sense applied to gun use was decidedly absent.
Today, that level of criteria is all too often lacking in our society, whether urban, small town and yes, sometimes even rural. However, there are entities that are committed to re-instilling that common sense approach to owning and using firearms.
Start with the National Rifle Association. The NRA offers organizations of its own for shooter educations, starting young. The Eddie Eagle program promotes gun safety for very young children.
This program teaches children via education without their even touching a firearm. The mantra they learn for finding a firearm in the home or elsewhere is: Stop! Don’t touch! Run away! Tell an adult.
What is wrong with that approach?
NRA also cooperates with programs in 4-H, FFA, Boy Scouts and Royal Rangers, as well as Jaycee and American Legion programs.
Then National Shooting Sports Programs offer training for youthful groups, but also for adults learning firearm safety for outdoor sports as well as self-defense.
I got my first .22 rifle when I was almost twelve. It was a beautiful single-shot Remington that was incredibly accurate. Mom escorted me and one of my friends through four inches of new snow to wreak havoc on some tin cans.
I was so proud. At home, I posed like I thought Davy Crockett would pose, with the butt of my .22 on my boot toe and my hands over the top of the muzzle. To complete the picture, I laid my chin on my hands!
My red haired momma went off like a rocket! It was Christmas, 1956, and I was grounded from my brand new .22 rifle for a whole month.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
