The Lone Ranger traveled the west, constantly being harassed by folks that thought he was a bad guy because a) he was wearing a mask, and b) he was carrying a gun.
Fast forward to today. Rumors are flying on Facebook and other sources of fruitless “facts” saying that if you are sporting COVID-19 protection in the form of a mask, you cannot carry a concealed weapon.
To quote Col. Potter from the “Mash” series: “Buffalo Bagels.”
We have quite enough division between the pro-vaccine crowd and the anti-vaccine risk takers to go around, thank you. Wearing a mask where appropriate is a proven value in the fight against Covid.
But said mask will not infringe on your gun rights. Many sheriffs in many states have put forth announcements that unless you are wearing a mask to cover up dastardly activities, doing so to protect your health isn’t going to affect your concealed carry standing at all.
Our own Sheriff Joe Harper said, “There is no law in Oklahoma--that I am aware of--saying you can’t carry a concealed weapon while wearing a protective mask, as long as you are not committing a crime.”
According to FactCheck.org, there are no “blanket rules” applying to the wearing of a mask while carrying a concealed weapon. Like much in the world of concealed carry, laws do vary from state to state, so checking with your state and local gendarmes should help soothe the soul.
Anne Teigen, of the National Conference of State Legislatures points out that potential inhibiting regulations are found in statutes that are apart from concealed carry laws.
The NCSL compiled a list of 18 states with such laws, as well as the District of Columbia. These laws directly reference the use of a face covering by persons using a mask to conceal identity during the commission of a crime.
For example, North Carolina has such a statute, enacted in 1953, to help control illegal activities conducted by the Ku Klux Klan. But nowhere in their concealed carry legislation is any mention against the use of face masks or coverings.
Likewise, Indiana law allows its citizens to carry weapons, but there is no law on concealed carry. “Under the law, a mask does not interfere with the ability to carry,” said a spokesperson for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
Gun-hating Illinois issued a statement from Governor J.B. Stritzker’s office noting that their mandated mask wearing ruling was, “Not intended to negatively impact permit holders . . . while legally carrying firearms.” As long as, of course, they are not committing any other violations of Illinois law.
Georgia and Tennessee echoed North Carolina, spelling out that the only masks deemed illegal were those used by subversive groups such as the Klan.
And yes, I take it personally. I recently lost a good friend to this insidious malady. I tried my best to prop up another good friend who lost his wife in May. My niece just got out of a Houston hospital after weeks in ICU. My 84-year old sister contracted COVID from this niece, but her life was saved because she had the vaccine.
So if your concern is that wearing a mask will negate your concealed carry rights – or assure you protection against contracting COVID-19 – rest assured: it will not.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.