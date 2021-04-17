For whatever reasons, a spate of mass shootings is currently wreaking havoc on America. The senseless killings of persons often unknown to the shooter seems on the rise, and with it, the specter of citizen against citizen over the ownership of firearms.
Already the media is speculating wildly about whether the killer, who also took his own life, used a rifle or handgun to do this evil.
What does it matter?
At least eight persons have been killed and five or six wounded in the Indianapolis Fed Ex facility shooting. This number could easily have been accomplished with either a long gun or handgun.
The point is, it was done with a gun, not by a gun. People kill people, not guns. It is the human finger pulling the trigger that sets things in motion. It is rules already in place but not followed that is often found behind the shooter. This includes failed background checks, and yes, we need better checks.
Most mass shooters have waved red flags of various kinds to society, but the signals were overlooked. Neighbors and acquaintances often say something akin to, “He was real quiet and kept to himself. Didn’t bother anyone.” Yet on checking, the danger signals were there and people who should have checked – didn’t.
Of course, that is not always the case. There is always the individual who just worked himself into a killing frame of mind because life wasn’t treating him well, or whatever.
Once again we will have frenzied discourses on removing firearms from our society entirely or at least on hindering their ownership and the ammunition they use.
You know what? I am obviously pro-gun ownership. I think we should all have firearms for protection and be required to show proof of real training in their use. I am for qualified teachers who have the correct background and training to have their weapon on them in public schools!
Crazy? Please note that I said, “qualified,” and “training.” Yes, I am that far gone in America’s right to own and use firearms.
That said, I would instantly switch my positions if banning all firearms would do one bit of good. If it would remove weapons from evil people, or mentally ill people, or just plain stupid people, I would be all for it.
But it won’t, hang it all. And I would be left with my walking cane to try and stop someone from killing me or mine with a gun. People, I have looked down the barrel of a loaded weapon pointed at me in anger.
I have never known such a feeling of utter helplessness in my life. And if I have anything to say about it, I never will again.
But now we will once again face the lengthening diatribe of politicians that would curry favor with their constituencies by calling for gun control. Bear in mind that those same politicians, the media know-it-alls, and the Hollywood experts keep themselves surrounded by trained people bearing guns.
