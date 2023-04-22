This past week, the House observed the 28th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. We adopted a resolution in remembrance of the 168 people killed in the April 19, 1995, attack and the more than 850 wounded as well as those from within and without our state who rushed to our aid. Those who came here and met our people were so impressed by what became known as the Oklahoma Standard as they witnessed our resilience, compassion, and resolve in the midst of evil and tragedy.
The House showed a video presentation with numerous House members describing their memories of that horrible day. In addition, there were some special guests who spoke, including Charlie Hanger, the now retired Oklahoma Highway Patrolman who apprehended Timothy McVeigh. He told the story of how a series of divine interventions led to what he thought was a routine traffic stop which ended up changing the course of history.
My sister-in-law, Carrie Hulsey, was a reporter for KTOK Radio in April 1995, and happened to be within a couple of blocks of the building when the bomb exploded. She was one of the first people on the scene and started reporting immediately. She later returned as a volunteer to help with recovery efforts, and she is mentioned several times at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. To this day, even 28 years later, members of the media, first responders, and volunteers still deal with the trauma and even post-traumatic stress from what they witnessed and experienced that day and in the aftermath.
Future generations must continue to hear this story so they realize the full impact of such senseless violence and extremism. As one of my colleagues in the House put it, this is everyone’s story. We must let it remind us that we must never let evil win. Good must win.
In legislative matters, one of my House bills was signed into law by the governor this week. House Bill 1066 was requested by the Association of County Commissioners and clarifies language related to legislation I passed last year on the sale of surplus county-owned property.
My House Bill 1072 also has been sent to the governor’s desk and is awaiting his signature. This measure would require the court to schedule a hearing within 60 days of a child being placed in a qualified residential treatment program to determine whether the child’s needs can be best met in a foster home or if placement in the residential treatment program would provide the most effective and appropriate care. The determination must consider which option is most consistent with goals of the child’s permanency plan. I’ve been working with the Oklahoma Dept. of Human Services on this bill for a few years.
On a final note, I want to mention an upcoming event to raise awareness for child abuse prevention. The Kaleidoscope Festival and Block Party will be from 1 to 7 p.m. April 30, in downtown Stillwater by the Stonecloud Brewing Co. The event is free and will feature food trucks, live music, magic shows, a petting zoo, tie dye station, inflatables, kite making, crafts and more. The Stillwater Fire and Police Departments will have members there as will Stillwater nonprofits. I encourage you to check it out.
As always, it is an honor to serve you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or John.Talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
