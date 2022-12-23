During the Christmas season, we’re always asking people what they want or what they are going to give. Giving gifts at Christmas is a way for us to remember the reason why we are celebrating – that God gave the greatest gift of all, His Son Jesus, who willingly came into the brokenness of our world to give us an example of how to live. In the busyness of the season, I hope we will take time to remember what really matters this Christmas.
Here are some of my wishes for House District 33 and the state of Oklahoma:
• Completion of the various road construction projects around House District 33
• Expanded access to broadband for all Oklahomans
• Recruitment and retention of educators and health care providers
• Economic development in our community and throughout the state
• Legislators working together across the aisle in both chambers to make the best decisions for Oklahomans
• Improved health and access to healthcare
• Additional child care centers so parents and guardians can return to work without worry
• Inflation relief for our most vulnerable citizens
• Tax reform that makes our tax system simpler and more equitable
• Continued progress in helping those who have been incarcerated to become productive citizens
• Struggling families to find resources they need to stay together and thrive
• Everyone have a church home where they are surrounded by a supportive community
• People to remember the “Golden Rule” before acting or speaking
The “Golden Rule” was given by Jesus in Matthew 7:12 and says to treat others the way you would want to be treated. The importance of this rule of life was repeated over and over to me and my siblings by our mother. She was a strong and passionate Christian woman, and I am so grateful for her influence in my life.
She passed away earlier this month, and I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me and our family.
I hope to carry on my mom’s compassion for people and her positive influence on others.
May you and yours enjoy family and friends and have a Merry Christmas and a positive and productive 2023!
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if you have any questions. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
