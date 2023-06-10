This week, I want to give an update on current and upcoming projects by the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation in Payne and Logan Counties.
The project on US-177 (Perkins Road) in Stillwater will have the mainline paving completed in a few weeks. Once that’s done, they will start working on the center median and remainder of the sidewalks. They are currently working on the last portion of the McElroy intersection, then will install traffic signals. The asphalt overlay from SH-51 to Airport Road will be one of the last things that will be completed.
Also in Stillwater along SH-51, from Fairgrounds Road east four miles, the asphalt overlay has been completed. They plan on striping this week.
SH-51 will also undergo an asphalt resurfacing from Fairgrounds Road west to US-177, anticipated to begin in August.
Future Stillwater-area projects include US-177, from SH-33 north to Main Street, undergoing asphalt resurfacing in FY2024.
In FY2025, SH-51 will undergo construction to add a two-way left turn lane through Stillwater, from Western Road to US-177. It will also have sidewalks updated or added, current pavement replaced, and drainage issues addressed. This section will be broken into several projects so the corridor through Stillwater is still accessible to drivers.
That same year, SH-51 from I-35 east towards Stillwater will undergo two separate projects to add 8 feet of shoulders to sections that need it and replace existing pavement.
Moving to the east side of Payne County, the portion of SH-51 from SH-18 east three miles to Yale is complete, and all that remains is the final cleanup. Additionally, in FY2027, SH-51 is scheduled to receive new pavement and new sidewalks through Yale. SH-51 from the east side of Yale to the Creek County Line will also receive new pavement.
In the Cushing area, SH-18 and SH-33 are undergoing several projects to improve safety.
SH-33, from SH-18 east two miles through Cushing, has been an ongoing project for a while. They are currently working on mainline paving on the north side, which is anticipated to be done this summer.
They are also installing traffic signals and completing water services connections, sidewalks, and the Harmony Road intersection. The asphalt section on the east side of town near the high school should be completed by the end of the summer.
SH-18 will have its existing roadway replaced, as well as eight feet of shoulders added, beginning June 19 from SH-51 north to the Pawnee County line. This fall, work will begin to make the same improvements from SH-51 south to Cushing.
In FY2025, the stretch of SH-18 in Cushing, from SH-33 north two miles to Deep Rock Road, will receive a two-way left turn lane, new sidewalks and updated roadway.
SH-33 will undergo several projects as well in the coming years. In FY2024, asphalt from Harmony Road in Cushing to the Creek County line will be resurfaced. Preparation will also begin this year for a four-lane road between Perkins and Coyle. Construction of the Cimarron River bridge at the Payne/Logan County border is scheduled to begin July 11 and the road is scheduled for completion with new pavement in FY2025.
While construction can be an inconvenience, these are projects that we’ve been needing for years. Please be patient with the process and be considerate of construction crews while they work to make our roads nice for years to come!
I’ll provide updates on these projects as they continue to advance, as well as any other projects in House District 33 that may be proposed.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if you have any questions about the ODOT projects or anything else I can help with. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
