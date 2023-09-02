This week, I want to highlight a nonprofit in Stillwater that helps provide families with easy access to food assistance.
Our Daily Bread was established in 2017 to bring together several local food pantries to serve Payne County residents who are experiencing food insecurity. Once a month, people can shop for groceries for their household at no cost.
The organization also serves the surrounding Payne County communities through their Mobile Market, which visits a different town each Wednesday afternoon to provide supplemental grocery assistance for those who have transportation challenges. They visit Yale, Perkins, Cushing, Glencoe and the OSU Family Resource Center each month.
Our Daily Bread also operates several satellite sites, including the Ripley Marketplace, the Lincoln Academy Marketplace and Pete’s Pantry. Each location is geared toward guests who are at risk for food insecurity and experience barriers to shopping on-site at Our Daily Bread in Stillwater.
They’re also fundraising to create another satellite site in Cushing in partnership with Love INC.
The Cushing Food Insecurity committee recently announced a location for the proposed Cushing Marketplace: the old Shell building next door to the First Christian Church on East Moses Street. They hope to open it in early 2024.
For more information and to find a location close to you, visit ourdailybreadstillwater.org to learn more.
Nonprofit organizations providing resources to those who need the support are so important.
Before I wrap up my column this week, I also want to share information related to a surprisingly common injury that many Americans suffer from daily: traumatic brain injuries.
A traumatic brain injury, often abbreviated as TBI, is a bump, blow or jolt to someone’s head that disrupts how the brain works. Over three million TBIs occur in the U.S. and Canada every year, meaning one person suffers a TBI every 11 seconds.
Concussions are the most common form of TBIs, and while they’re typically considered the most ‘mild’ TBI, effects often linger for days or months on end.
While a TBI may be a head injury, any damage to your brain can lead to a number of challenges that make it difficult to return to normal life. Many people struggle with fatigue or memory and awareness issues, making it difficult to attend school or go to work. Physical challenges, such as balance, mobility and strength issues, are often present as well.
Additionally, since TBIs are “invisible,” these patients often struggle with anxiety, depression and isolation from not feeling heard or believed when they have the courage to voice the difficulties they’ve been experiencing.
Unfortunately, there are very few resources to support people with TBI and their caregivers after they leave the hospital. If you or someone you know has struggled with a TBI, I recommend searching online for information on support programs and resources near you.
TBIs can happen to anybody through a car accident, sports injury or other incident, not just through a physical altercation. It’s important to understand what these people are dealing with so we can relate to them and support them in helpful ways.
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns. It’s an honor to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
