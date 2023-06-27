This week, I want to highlight the state election audits that were recently conducted.
Oklahoma election officials, led by Secretary Paul Ziriax, recently completed post-election tabulation audits for elections held in February, March and April earlier this year.
The audit reports have been published to the State Election Board website, as well as information about any candidate-requested recounts that were conducted.
You can find the audits by visiting the State Election Board’s website, oklahoma.gov/elections, then selecting the “Security & Integrity” tab. From there, visit “Post-Election Audits” to find the breakdown for the first three elections in 2023.
The page also includes information about election security and integrity laws in Oklahoma, details about Oklahoma’s voting system and more.
Post-election audits, approved by the Legislature in 2019, add to the long line of evidence confirming the reliability of Oklahoma’s paper-based voting system. These audits are essentially a spot check to make sure the voting devices and software correctly tabulated votes. They’re conducted after every federal, state and county election and provide another way to ensure the accuracy of our elections, in addition to recounts, which have been utilized for many years upon a candidate’s request.
There are also two new features on the State Election Board website that you may find useful or interesting.
The voter registration statistics page now has a new report called the “Voter Registration and List Maintenance Report.” This report includes monthly statistics for the state and each county, including the number of voter registration applications that were received and processed. Information on voter list maintenance data, such as the number of voter registrations canceled for various reasons, like death or moving out of state, is also available here.
You can find this report on the State Election Board’s website under “Voter Registration,” then under “Voter Registration Statistics.”
Another tool, so new it’s still in beta development, is the Oklahoma Elections Interactive Statistics portal, found at stats.okelections.us. This tool allows users to view or download a variety of current and past statistics related to voter registration and absentee voting.
Oklahoma’s election system is hailed as one of the best, if not the absolute best, in the entire nation. Other states look to Oklahoma as a guide for how to operate a transparent, accurate and timely election system.
Oklahoma’s elections are protected from fraudulent voter registrations because we require proof of identification for voting within the state, ensuring Oklahoma’s elections are determined by our citizens. By conducting elections through paper ballots and accurate ballot scanners that are not connected to the internet, the risk of ballot fraud in also significantly lowered.
Additionally, our election system is very transparent compared to other states’ systems. The State Election Board’s website is user-friendly and easy to navigate, with results and audits publicly accessible to everyone.
It’s unfortunately common in other states to not have definitive outcomes in a race for days or even weeks after the election, but Oklahoma has reliable reporting that shows the outcome on the same night. In addition to timely results, candidate-requested recounts occur in a timely manner as well.
I’m proud of Oklahoma’s election system and incredibly grateful to the state employees, county employees and poll workers who help keep our elections secure!
Before I wrap up, I want to share some resources for those still dealing with the aftermath of the recent storms that swept through. If you need help cleaning debris or need information about other assistance, you can contact the Payne County Emergency Management Office at 405-533-6875. You can also call 2-1-1, a hotline operated 24/7 to provide resources.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if you have any questions or if there’s anything I may be able to assist with. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
