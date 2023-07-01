The Fourth of July is a fun time to gather with family and friends to celebrate, in a big way, the birth of our nation. From the brave individuals who had the courage to take a stand against an oppressive government, to the many who have defended our freedoms down through the generations, we have an incredible heritage of courage and love of liberty in this country.
In the midst of the parades and fireworks, I hope you will take time to ponder the significance of this celebration. The foremost duty of government is to protect citizens’ rights, but it’s important to remember that my rights stop where another person’s begin. On Independence Day, we are reminded to value other people’s rights as much as our own and continue finding a way forward as a group of people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and values.
The job of public servants is to make sure everyone’s rights are being guarded, which can be very challenging at times. This duty is important for each elected official, including our Attorney General.
Last Friday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond visited Guthrie, Stillwater and Cushing to provide updates and take questions. I was able to attend a couple of these town hall meetings and found them very informative.
AG Drummond said his responsibility as the state’s chief law enforcement officer is to defend our rights and uphold the rule of law, and he takes this duty very seriously. Some areas of focus for him right now are fighting corruption and scandal, eliminating illegal marijuana grow operations, challenging federal overreach and improving tribal relations.
As the state’s lead prosecutor, he has a responsibility to pursue entities violating the law and threatening the safety of Oklahomans, and he said that’s especially an issue in our rural communities with the prevalence of illegal marijuana grows.
The Attorney General also discussed the necessity of improving tribal relations. He told attendees issues such as the McGirt decision are opportunities to collaborate with the 39 sovereign tribal nations in Oklahoma, and that they each must be treated with dignity and respect.
He also overviewed the need to guard our state sovereignty from federal overreach, as well as committed to enforcing the Oklahoma Open Records and Open Meetings Acts.
He mentioned the need for a law outlining the notification process for people in the line of succession when the governor travels out of state. We recently saw this become an issue after the intense storms a few weeks ago, which hit while both the Governor and the Lt. Governor were traveling out of state. As a result, the leader of the state Senate was not informed he was acting governor for almost a full day, which delayed the signing of an emergency declaration after the storm.
AG Drummond also shared his initial thoughts on the potential Catholic charter school approved by the Charter School Board earlier this month. He mentioned that if the school begins receiving state funding, he plans to file a lawsuit. If the school is allowed to proceed, he anticipates that any religious group may want to start a state-funded charter school, which they’re already receiving inquiries about, and he doesn’t think that is a door the state should open.
I appreciate the Attorney General’s transparency and his willingness to take people’s questions about the many duties his office handles.
I reach out to the Attorney General’s office about once a week to bring them a question or concern from my constituents, and his staff is great about responding quickly and providing me the necessary information.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if there’s anything I may be able to assist with. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
